S. Carolina Rep. Tom Rice losses GOP backing as three states hold primaries

Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C., lost the backing of his party Tuesday after being one of 10 Republicans to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump. File Pool Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- South Carolina Rep. Tom Rice who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump over accusations of inciting the Jan. 6 attack on Congress lost the backing of his party Tuesday as voters in three states cast ballots in primary elections. Rice serves as the U.S. House representative for South Carolina's 7th District, and came under sharp criticism from his party for being one of 10 Republicans to support ousting Trump after thousands of the former president's supporters stormed the Capitol in a failed insurrection attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. Advertisement

In late January, the South Carolina Republican Party formally censured Rice, saying his vote against Trump was tantamount to "a political kick on the way out the door."

The next day, Trump called Rice a "coward" who "must be thrown out of office ASAP" in a statement endorsing state Rep. Russell Fry for the 7th District Congressional seat.

Voters seemingly agreed with state data early Wednesday showing Fry secured nearly 52% of the vote share to Rice's 24.54% in a seven-candidate field with 100% of counties reporting.

However, South Carolina also handed the former president a loss in the state Tuesday when Rep. Nancy Mace fended off Trump-backed challenger Katie Arrington for the 1st Congressional District.

Mace did not vote to impeach Trump but had attracted his wrath for criticizing his role in the insurrection attempt, and the former president endorsed Arrington in a statement where he insulted the incumbent, calling her "very disloyal" and that her remarks and attitude "have been devastating for her community."

Despite the comments, Mace eked out a win over Arrington, securing 53.29% of ballots cast to nearly 45% for Arrington in the three-candidate race with 84% of counties reporting.

A Trafalgar Group poll released in late May had Fry with a 17-point advantage over Rice and Mace ahead of Arrington by 5%.

In Maine, all eyes were on the Republican primary for the 2nd Congressional District, where former Rep. Bruce Poliquin bested Liz Caruso, who serves as a selectwoman in the town of Caratunk and compares herself politically to far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The race was called for Poliquin by Bangor Daily News at 10:23 p.m. Tuesday when he had a 61.4% vote share to Caruso's 38.6%.

Caruso late Tuesday conceded defeat in a statement congratulating Poliquin.

"Campaigns are tough, but at the end of the day, we are all Republicans, and it's time for all of us to get behind our nominee," she said. "I will be working hard to make sure Bruce wins this seat, and to make sure rural Maine's voice continues to be heard."

This November, Poliquin will be up against independent candidate Tiffany Bond and Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, who defeated Poliquin in the 2018 race.

The district encompasses the the vast majority of Maine -- mostly rural areas -- and is the only district in New England that voted for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

November's election will have five incumbent Democrats in the district won by Trump up for re-election, according to the University of Virginia's Centers for Politics.

"We're ready to elect Bruce Poliquin and get ride of Jarden Golden," the Maine GOP tweeted. "Maine is DONE with Team Biden/Golden."

The candidates in Maine's race for governor ran unopposed in their respective parties -- Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and former Gov. Paul Le Page, a Republican -- so Tuesday's primary was a formality for the nominations.

In Nevada, three of the four congressional seats are expected to be toss-ups in November, all three held by Democrats, according to the Cook Political Report.

Incumbent Rep. Dina Titus was projected by NBC News to beat progressive challenger Amy Vilela, who has Sen. Bernie Sanders' endorsement, for the Democratic nomination for the 1st Congressional District.

With 59% of ballots in, Titis had received 84.3% of the vote share to Vilela's 15.7%.

FiveThirtyEight said that while it's rare for an incumbent to lose in a primary, the 1st Congressional District race could have presented Titus with an upset because the district map was significantly redrawn since 2020 -- about 52% of the district's original residents are the same.

Titus will face one of several Republicans -- Jane Adams, David Brog, Cresent Hardy, Mark Robertson, Carolina Serrano, Morgun Sholty, Cynthia Dianne Steel or Jessie Turner.

In the 3rd Congressional District, incumbent Democratic Rep. Susie Lee overwhelming defended her seat against challenger Randell Hynes, securing more than 90% of the vote, NBC News reported.

On the Republican side, April Becker, who received several high-profile endorsements, including from the state's Republican Party and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, handily beat her field of five candidates.

And in the 4th Congressional District, the National Republican Congressional Committee has given its support to Nevada Assemblywoman Annie Black, who will run against Chance Bonaventura and Sam Peters in the Republican primary. The winner of the race will face incumbent Rep. Steven Horsford in November.

Nevadans will also vote Tuesday in the Republican gubernatorial race, which pits Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo against 14 others, including former boxer Joey Gilbert, former Sen. Dean Heller and North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee. Lombardo has former President Donald Trump's endorsement.

The race early Wednesday was tight with Gilbert leading Lombardo, but not by much.

State data had Gilbert at nearly 33% of the vote to Lombardo's 25%

The winner of the primary will face incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak, who handily won his party's nomination, in November.

And in the Senate, incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto will be on the November ballot in what's expected to be a toss-up race against former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who won Tuesday night and was another Trump endorsee.

In a special election in Texas, Mayra Flores, a Republican, won the 34th District, making her the first Mexican-born woman elected to Congress.

"This historic win will bring back God to the halls of Congress," she tweeted in victory. "This win is for the people who were ignored for so long! This is a message that the establishment will no longer be tolerated! We have officially started the red wave!"