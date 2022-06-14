Congressional seats up for grabs in Maine, Nevada, South Carolina primaries

1/6

A sign directs voters at a polling location on South Carolina primary election day in Daniel Island on February 20, 2016. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Several congressional races are up for grabs in Maine, Nevada and South Carolina, where voters cast ballots Tuesday in the states' primaries. In Maine, all eyes will be on the Republican primary for the 2nd Congressional District, where former Rep. Bruce Poliquin will face off against Liz Caruso, who serves as a selectwoman in the town of Caratunk and compares herself politically to far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Advertisement

The winner of that primary will be on the November ballot with independent candidate Tiffany Bond and Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, who defeated Poliquin in the 2018 race.

The district encompasses the the vast majority of Maine -- mostly rural areas -- and is the only district in New England that voted for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

The candidates in Maine's race for governor are running unopposed in their respective parties -- Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and former Gov. Paul Le Page, a Republican -- so Tuesday's primary is a formality for the nominations.

In Nevada, three of the four congressional seats are expected to be toss-ups in November, all three held by Democrats, according to the Cook Political Report.

Incumbent Rep. Dina Titus will face progressive challenger Amy Vilela, who has Sen. Bernie Sanders' endorsement, for the Democratic nomination. FiveThirtyEight said that while it's rare for an incumbent to lose in a primary, the 1st Congressional District race could prove to be an upset for Titus because the district map was significantly redrawn since 2020 -- about 52% of the district's original residents are the same.

The winner of the primary will face one of several Republicans -- Jane Adams, David Brog, Cresent Hardy, Mark Robertson, Carolina Serrano, Morgun Sholty, Cynthia Dianne Steel or Jessie Turner.

In the 3rd Congressional District, incumbent Democratic Rep. Susie Lee will face challenger Randell Hynes. On the Republican side, April Becker has received endorsements from the state's Republican Party and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, NPR reported. Becker will face Clark Bossert, Albert Maxwell Goldberg, John Kovacs and Noah Malgeri in the GOP primary.

And in the 4th Congressional District, the National Republican Congressional Committee has given its support to Nevada Assemblywoman Annie Black, who will run against Chance Bonaventura and Sam Peters in the Republican primary. The winner of the race will face incumbent Rep. Steven Horsford in November.

Nevadans will also vote Tuesday in the Republican gubernatorial race, which pits Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo against 14 others, including former boxer Joey Gilbert, former Sen. Dean Heller and North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee. Lombardo has former President Donald Trump's endorsement.

The winner of the primary will face incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak in November.

And in the Senate, incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto will be on the November ballot in what's expected to be a toss-up race. The RealClear Politics average of polls favors former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt among a field of Republicans with a 19.5-point spread.

South Carolina also has a number of races to keep an eye on Tuesday, notably the 1st and 7th Congressional Districts. The Republican incumbents in both districts were on record as being critical of Trump regarding the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol.

In the 7th District, Rep. Tom Rice voted to impeach Trump. He's facing state Rep. Russell Fry, who has Trump's endorsement. A Trafalgar Group poll released in late May shows Fry with a 17-point advantage over Rice.

The same poll favors incumbent Rep. Nancy Mace by 5% over Trump-backed challenger Katie Arrington.