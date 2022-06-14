Storm in Ohio leaves thousands without power

June 14 (UPI) -- Powerful storms swept through Ohio late Monday, leaving tens of thousands of people without power into Tuesday morning.

AEP Ohio said more than 145,000 customers lost power after straight-line winds and lightning caused power outages throughout the state. It warned that restoration may be slowed by additional inclement weather.

"Crews have worked through the night and restored approximately 10,000 customers," a Twitter post from AEP said Tuesday morning.

"Additional inclement weather the next few days may cause additional damage and outages and result in a change of restoration times. Damage assessment will be ongoing throughout the day today. This is a critical step that occurs as we restore power."

Nearly 60,000 customers lost power in Ashland, Crawford and Knox counties, where the storm knocked down numerous trees in the counties, which led to downed power lines.

Richland County Emergency Management Agency Director Joe Petrycki reported "multiple, multiple downed trees, downed power lines, utility poles and blocked roads" in the area, according to the Richland Source.

The Wayne County Engineering Office said in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning they were working to get power back up and running and roads cleared.

"All county crews are working on getting trees cleaned up and roads open, but there are several power lines down," the post said. "We have to wait on the power company to make it safe. We will provide an update of road closures later this morning."

In southern Ohio, some 27,700 were still without power in Butler County on Tuesday morning along with nearly 13,000 in Warren County, according to Duke Energy. Some 49,000 initially lost power Monday night.