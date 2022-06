Microsoft will end support for Internet Explorer 11 for Windows 10 users beginning on Wednesday. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Microsoft will end support for the most recent version of Internet Explorer on Wednesday. The company announced in May that the Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support Wednesday for certain versions of Windows 10, in favor of its new web browser, Microsoft Edge. Advertisement

"With Microsoft Edge, we provide a path to the web's future while still respecting the web's past," Microsoft said at the time. "Change was necessary, but we didn't want to leave reliable, still-functioning websites and applications behind."

Microsoft said that devices still using Internet Explorer will be "progressively redirected" to Edge in the next few months.

"To minimize the level of potential business disruption within an organization at one time, not all devices will be redirected at the same time," the company said.

The Edge browser's Internet Explorer Mode will also still receive support through 2029 or later to accommodate those in need of compatibility with the older engine.

Microsoft's most recent operating system, Windows 11, does not include a Windows 11 app, but those using Windows Server 2022 or an earlier OS release with a long-term service extension will still receive Internet Explorer support.

Advertisement

Internet Explorer launched alongside Windows 95 and had a 95% usage share by 2003, which Edge did not eclipse until 2019.