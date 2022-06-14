Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 14, 2022 / 7:36 PM

FDA panel recommends Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 6-17

By Daniel Uria
1/4
FDA panel recommends Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 6-17
A committee of FDA experts on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve Moderna's two-dose COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6-17. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's committee of independent immunization experts voted to recommend Moderna's two-dose COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6-17 on Tuesday.

The committee unanimously voted to recommend the vaccine be made available to children aged 6 and older. If the FDA's commissioner signs off on the panel's recommendation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will review the company's vaccine data and shots could become available as soon as next week.

Advertisement

Moderna's vaccine will be administered to adolescents in two shots, eight weeks apart, at the same dose as for adults, while children aged 6-11 will receive a half-dose.

Both Moderna and the panel assume a third booster dose will be encouraged later.

RELATED FDA: Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine effective in children under 5

The shots for teenagers aged 12-17 had an estimated effectiveness of 90% against the original strain of COVID-19 and the Alpha variant, while the shots for children aged 6-11 had an estimated effectiveness of 76% at preventing illness from the Delta variant.

Committee member Dr. Paul Offit, a pediatrician and infectious disease expert at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, said the two doses were unlikely to protect against mild illness from Omicron's subvariants, but would likely prevent severe illness with a third dose.

Advertisement

"I think the benefits clearly outweigh the risks, but I say that with the comfort being provided that there will be a third dose," Offit said. "If that was not true, I wouldn't feel the same way. We're not in the same part of this pandemic anymore. It's a different time."

RELATED FDA grants approval to Eli Lilly for alopecia drug

About 70% of U.S. children have been infected with COVID-19, according to FDA evidence from blood drawn during routine medical care, while about 30% of children aged 5-11 and teens aged 12-17 had been fully vaccinated as of early June with only Pfizer's vaccine available.

The FDA committee will meet again Wednesday to discuss making vaccines available for children younger than 5, the only group currently not eligible.

RELATED ALS drug Albrioza approved in Canada while remaining under review in U.S.

Latest Headlines

'Hazardous conditions' keep Yellowstone closed; Montana declares emergency
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
'Hazardous conditions' keep Yellowstone closed; Montana declares emergency
June 14 (UPI) -- Yellowstone National Park was closed Tuesday and will stay that way through at least Wednesday because of "extremely hazardous" conditions caused by heavy flooding, the National Park Service confirmed.
Rep. Ilhan Omar urges lawmakers to extend MEALS Act to feed children
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rep. Ilhan Omar urges lawmakers to extend MEALS Act to feed children
June 14 (UPI) -- Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and four other House members, urged lawmakers to extend the MEALS Act, which provides free meals to more than 20 million children and is set to expire at the end of June.
Mitch McConnell says he's 'comfortable' with bipartisan gun safety deal
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Mitch McConnell says he's 'comfortable' with bipartisan gun safety deal
June 14 (UPI) -- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said he was "comfortable with the framework" of a bipartisan deal on legislation to improve gun safety and mental health support.
Kamala Harris talks Roe v. Wade reversal impacts with law, privacy, tech experts
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Kamala Harris talks Roe v. Wade reversal impacts with law, privacy, tech experts
June 14 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris convened a panel of experts Tuesday to discuss the potential consequences if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
Dow falls 151 points as investors anticipate Fed interest rate hike
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dow falls 151 points as investors anticipate Fed interest rate hike
June 14 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 151 points on Tuesday as investors looked ahead to the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting Wednesday.
Spirit to decide between JetBlue, Frontier bids by month's end
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Spirit to decide between JetBlue, Frontier bids by month's end
June 14 (UPI) -- Spirit Airlines' board said Tuesday it will decide between competing bids from JetBlue and Frontier by the end of the month.
Congressional seats up for grabs in Maine, Nevada, South Carolina primaries
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Congressional seats up for grabs in Maine, Nevada, South Carolina primaries
June 14 (UPI) -- Several congressional races are up for grabs in Maine, Nevada and South Carolina, where voters cast ballots Tuesday in the states' primaries.
Man who calls himself 'pro-life Spider Man' scales Oklahoma's tallest tower
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Man who calls himself 'pro-life Spider Man' scales Oklahoma's tallest tower
June 14 (UPI) -- A man who calls himself the "pro-life Spider Man" scaled the tallest building in Oklahoma City, the 50-story Devon Tower, on Tuesday morning to protest abortion.
Autopsy: Teen who fell from Florida amusement park ride exceeded weight limit
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Autopsy: Teen who fell from Florida amusement park ride exceeded weight limit
June 14 (UPI) -- An autopsy report released by the Medical Examiner in Orange County, Florida, determined that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson exceeded the weight limit of a ride he fell from in March at ICON Park.
Biden speech to AFL-CIO: Unions, middle class 'built this country'
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden speech to AFL-CIO: Unions, middle class 'built this country'
June 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden praised the AFL-CIO and told the unions' convention Tuesday in Philadelphia that the improving fortune of American companies lies in the strength of its workers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Taiwan rejects Beijing's claim of sovereignty over U.S.-used waterway between island, China
Taiwan rejects Beijing's claim of sovereignty over U.S.-used waterway between island, China
Police kill armed man at Texas children's summer camp
Police kill armed man at Texas children's summer camp
CDC designates three destinations as 'high' COVID-19 travel risks
CDC designates three destinations as 'high' COVID-19 travel risks
Russians destroy bridges to Severodonetsk as battle for Donbas enters 3rd month
Russians destroy bridges to Severodonetsk as battle for Donbas enters 3rd month
Pope Francis again suggests NATO may have provoked Russian war in Ukraine
Pope Francis again suggests NATO may have provoked Russian war in Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement