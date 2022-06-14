Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 14, 2022 / 5:13 PM

Dow falls 151 points as investors anticipate Fed interest rate hike

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Dow falls 151 points as investors anticipate Fed interest rate hike
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 151 points on Tuesday as investors looked ahead to the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined Tuesday as investors anticipate a larger-than-average rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 151.91 points, or 0.5%, while the S&P 500 slid 0.38%, declining for the fifth straight session. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite eked out a 0.18% gain.

Advertisement

Stocks hit session lows in the final hour of trading in a volatile session that saw the Dow rise as much as 170 points at its high and 370 points at session lows.

Markets are awaiting the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Wednesday, which reports indicate could see the central bank raise interest rates by 75 basis points for the first time since 1994.

RELATED Cryptocurrency companies lay off hundreds amid recession fears

"The Fed's previous plan to hike by 50 basis points at the meetings in June and July and then revert to 25 basis point increases in the fall was always dependent on inflation showing signs of cooling," Paul Ashworth, chief North America economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note Tuesday.

"Instead, the monthly gains in core CPI accelerated back to 0.6% in both April and May, suggesting that price pressures are broadening," Ashworth wrote.

Advertisement

The 10-year treasury rate climbed above 3.45% reaching a new 11-year high, amid the concern that the Fed would more aggressively tighten policies.

RELATED Jack Daniel's, Coca-Cola team up on canned version of classic cocktail

The Labor Department's Producer Price Index also showed Tuesday that prices for U.S. producers rose by almost 11% last month, compared to May 2021.

Shares of Coca-Cola fell 3.49%, Procter and Gamble dropped 3.16% and United Health declined 1.77% to drag down the Dow.

Travel stocks also declined for the second straight day with Royal Caribbean falling 4.38%, Norwegian Cruise Line declining 3.72% and Delta dropping 2.58%.

RELATED Bitcoin plunges 17% in cryptocurrency selloff

Tech stocks experienced a brief rally with Tesla climbing 2.39%, Nvidia rising 1.21% and Microsoft gaining 0.92% to bring the Nasdaq higher, while shares of Oracle rose 10.41% after posting an earnings beat, while citing a "major increase in demand" in its infrastructure cloud business.

FedEx stock also rose 14.41% for its best day since 1986 after announcing it would increase its quarterly dividend by more than 50% while adding three new directors to its board.

Latest Headlines

Spirit to decide between JetBlue, Frontier bids by month's end
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
Spirit to decide between JetBlue, Frontier bids by month's end
June 14 (UPI) -- Spirit Airlines' board said Tuesday it will decide between competing bids from JetBlue and Frontier by the end of the month.
Congressional seats up for grabs in Maine, Nevada, South Carolina primaries
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Congressional seats up for grabs in Maine, Nevada, South Carolina primaries
June 14 (UPI) -- Several congressional races are up for grabs in Maine, Nevada and South Carolina, where voters cast ballots Tuesday in the states' primaries.
Man who calls himself 'pro-life Spider Man' scales Oklahoma's tallest tower
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Man who calls himself 'pro-life Spider Man' scales Oklahoma's tallest tower
June 14 (UPI) -- A man who calls himself the "pro-life Spider Man" scaled the tallest building in Oklahoma City, the 50-story Devon Tower, on Tuesday morning to protest abortion.
Autopsy: Teen who fell from Florida amusement park ride exceeded weight limit
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Autopsy: Teen who fell from Florida amusement park ride exceeded weight limit
June 14 (UPI) -- An autopsy report released by the Medical Examiner in Orange County, Florida, determined that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson exceeded the weight limit of a ride he fell from in March at ICON Park.
Biden speech to AFL-CIO: Unions, middle class 'built this country'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden speech to AFL-CIO: Unions, middle class 'built this country'
June 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden praised the AFL-CIO and told the unions' convention Tuesday in Philadelphia that the improving fortune of American companies lies in the strength of its workers.
House panel pushes back next Jan. 6 hearing to Thursday due to 'technical issues'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
House panel pushes back next Jan. 6 hearing to Thursday due to 'technical issues'
June 14 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol said on Tuesday that it has pushed back its third public hearing by one day due to "technical issues."
Storm in Ohio leaves thousands without power
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Storm in Ohio leaves thousands without power
June 14 (UPI) -- Powerful storms swept through Ohio late Monday, leaving tens of thousands of people without power into Tuesday morning.
Cryptocurrency companies lay off hundreds amid recession fears
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Cryptocurrency companies lay off hundreds amid recession fears
June 14 (UPI) -- Cryptocurrency exchanges are laying off hundreds of employees as values plummet amid fears of a recession.
Inflation for U.S. producers up almost 11% over past year, federal index shows
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Inflation for U.S. producers up almost 11% over past year, federal index shows
June 14 (UPI) -- A key gauge released Tuesday showed that prices for U.S. producers rose almost 11% last month, compared to May 2021, in another signal that inflation is the top concern in an economy still recovering from COVID-19.
N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul expands protections for legal abortion ahead of SCOTUS decision
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul expands protections for legal abortion ahead of SCOTUS decision
June 14 (UPI) -- Anticipating a move against legal abortion by the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court, New York has expanded protections for people seeking and providing the procedure and promised to be a "safe harbor" for women.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Forecasters warn of potential derecho for Midwest, mid-Atlantic
Forecasters warn of potential derecho for Midwest, mid-Atlantic
Queen Elizabeth II sets record as second-longest reigning monarch world history
Queen Elizabeth II sets record as second-longest reigning monarch world history
Police kill armed man at Texas children's summer camp
Police kill armed man at Texas children's summer camp
Taiwan rejects Beijing's claim of sovereignty over U.S.-used waterway between island, China
Taiwan rejects Beijing's claim of sovereignty over U.S.-used waterway between island, China
CDC designates three destinations as 'high' COVID-19 travel risks
CDC designates three destinations as 'high' COVID-19 travel risks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement