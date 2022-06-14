Biden to speak at AFL-CIO convention in Philadelphia

1/5

President Joe Biden speaks before he signed the "Commission To Study the Potential Creation of a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture Act" at the White House on Monday. He will speak at the AFL-CIO convention on Tuesday. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will speak Tuesday morning to members of one of the most influential labor union groups in the country in Philadelphia as the nation's economy continues to be hit with mounting inflation and high gasoline prices. Biden will address the 29th AFL-CIO Quadrennial Constitutional Convention at Pennsylvania Convention Center. Advertisement

The White House said Biden will "deliver remarks on his strategy of building an economy around the power and possibilities of working people -- an economy that rewards work, not just wealth."

A recent CBS News poll found nearly 70% of Americans say the current economy is "bad" with inflation viewed as one of the top issues.

The AFL-CIO is the largest federation of unions in the country, representing 12.5 million workers. The convention brings together 57 unions together to debate, vote on resolutions and chart the course for the labor movement's future.

On Sunday, the AFL-CIO Convention elected Liz Shuler to serve as its president, the first woman to hold the office in the history of the labor federation. It also picked Fred Redmond as secretary-treasurer, the first African American to hold the office.

"We are going to amplify the voices of working people -- their hopes, struggles, and demands," Shuler said in a statement. "This is more than a comeback story. This is a new story, yet to be told.

"A story we will write, on our terms, to be written by every one of us. A new era for all working people across this country. And generations from now, they'll tell the story of how we succeeded, together, in solidarity."