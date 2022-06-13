Yellowstone National Park shuts down all entrances amid heavy flooding

June 13 (UPI) -- Yellowstone National Park closed all entrances on Monday amid heavy flooding causing rockslides, mudslides on roadways, and power outages in multiple areas of the park.
"Effective immediately, no inbound visitor traffic will be allowed into the park until conditions stabilize and the park can assess damage to roads and bridges and other facilities," the National Park Service said, regarding Yellowstone, in a statement at 11:10 a.m. "This includes visitors with lodging and camping reservations."