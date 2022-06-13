Police kill armed man at Texas children's summer camp

June 13 (UPI) -- An armed man who showed up at a children's summer camp in the Dallas-Fort Worth area was killed Monday after an exchange of gunfire with police, authorities said.

No children or adults attending the indoor camp at the Duncanville, Texas, Fieldhouse were injured in the incident, which began around 8:30 a.m., Duncanville Assistant Police Chief Matthew Stogner told reporters.

The suspect was then transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

More than 150 children were attending the camp at the venue at the time of shooting, officials said.

Stogner said the man initially came into the fieldhouse through the front entrance and fired off a shot after encountering a staff member, who was not injured.

The suspect then tried to enter a classroom with children inside but was blocked by a locked door. He fired one shot into the classroom before moving to a gymnasium where children were also present.

Police found the man in the gym and engaged him in gunfire, Stogner said.

A motive for the shooting remained unclear. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the gun battle between police and the suspect.

The incident came as Texas residents remained rattled by the massacre last month of 21 people, including 19 children, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Stogner said that incident had prompted Duncanville officers to undergo active shooter training recently.

The officers "did exactly what they were trained to do," he said.