Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 13, 2022 / 3:23 PM

Texas House speaker proposes $100M for mental health, school safety programs

By James Barragán, The Texas Tribune
1/3
Texas House speaker proposes $100M for mental health, school safety programs
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan (C) speaks with Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and state Rep. Ben Leman, R-Anderson, on the House floor in May. Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

June 13 (UPI) -- Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan pitched redirecting more than $100 million in state funding to quickly boost mental health and school safety programs before school starts again next fall.

His plan came in response to a $50 million request from Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who oversees the Senate, to immediately purchase bulletproof shields for school police departments. Phelan said he also supported that purchase.

Advertisement

"I believe our respective chambers have the obligation to take immediate, concrete action with the goal of making our schools as safe as possible before the start of the upcoming school year," Phelan said in a letter to Patrick on Monday. "Your recommendation to dedicate $50 million toward outfitting local school law enforcement with bulletproof shields is a worthwhile goal to that end, and you have my full support in that endeavor."

Advertisement

The legislative funding requests from the leaders of the Texas House and Senate come as the state is still reeling from the nation's second deadliest school shooting in history -- after an 18-year-old gunman killed 21 people at a Uvalde elementary school last month.

RELATED March for Our Lives protest against gun violence attracts 40K demonstrators

Patrick suggested the funding for bulletproof shields two weeks ago, saying they could have helped police officers more quickly confront the gunman in the Uvalde school shooting.

The Legislature, which sets the state's two-year budget, is not scheduled to go back into session until January. That means moving funding will require a process called "budget execution," which allows lawmakers to take money that's been appropriated and redirect it to another source. Republican state leaders have most recently used the process to send about $1 billion to Operation Lone Star, Gov. Greg Abbott's costly border mission that was running out of funds.

Phelan said lawmakers will have the option to use surplus money in the Foundation School Program to cover the costs of the new programs without impacting the finances of any school district in the process. The program is the primary source of funding for all Texas schools and ensures all schools receive roughly the same amount of funding per student.

Advertisement

Phelan's request includes an estimated:

  • $37.5 million in additional yearly funding for the Texas Child Health Access Through Telemedicine program, which provides telemedicine services for schools to help identify and assess children with behavioral needs and gives them access to mental health services. The state's current yearly $25 million funding for the program serves 40% of the state.
  • $10.5 million a year to create "pediatric crisis stabilization and response" teams across the state to give children and families access to crisis intervention. The teams can respond immediately to a mental health crisis and create a bridge to ongoing care, which can take pressure off the foster care system and hospital emergency rooms. Phelan wants to create six full teams and six half teams, which would have a startup cost of $3 million.
  • $575,000 in yearly funding per team for "multi-systemic therapy" teams, which offer intervention aimed at reducing the risk of violence. There are seven teams in the state, and 140 teams are required to meet the statewide need. Each team would also require a $100,000 cost for first-year training.
  • $950,000 in yearly funding for two additional "coordinated specialty care" teams, including one in the Uvalde area, that treat youth experiencing a first episode of psychosis, which is linked with an increased likelihood of committing suicide if untreated.
  • $30 million a year to expand the number of pediatric mental health beds in hospitals across the state.
  • $7 million to provide all law enforcement cadets and active law enforcement officers research-based active-shooter training developed by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center at Texas State University.
  • $7 million to ensure that the Texas School Safety Center at TSU can provide all school districts in the state training on active-shooter response and a review of their response plans for these attacks.
  • $18.7 million for all of Texas' public and charter schools to purchase panic alert technology, as legislatures in New Jersey and Florida have done.
Advertisement

The request would have to be approved by Phelan and Patrick, as well as the leaders of the budget-writing committees in each chamber: Rep. Greg Bonnen, R-Friendswood, and Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston. Because the governor has declared a disaster in Uvalde to address the shooting, Phelan's office said lawmakers would not need a letter from the affected agencies declaring that they would not be negatively impacted by the money transfer. That step is usually needed when lawmakers want to use the budget execution procedure.

"The coming year will bring many debates and policy discussions about how our state approaches the issue of school safety, mental health, police training, firearm safety, and more, and I look forward to working with you in this important mission to make Texas a safer place," Phelan said. "It is my fervent hope that our chambers can come together earnestly to do what is right for the state of Texas and the community of Uvalde, beginning with the initiatives that you and I have now both proposed."

House Democrats have been critical of the Republican state leadership's response to the Uvalde shooting, in which 19 students and two teachers were killed. They've called for "common-sense gun safety measures" and have criticized decisions by GOP leaders last year to loosen gun laws, most notably allowing any Texan to legally carry a handgun without a license or training.

Advertisement

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune. Read the original here.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Gun violence survivors testify in Congress

Miguel Cerrillo is the father of Miah Cerrillo, a fourth-grade student who survived the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Miah also testified to the House committee at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Pool Photo by Jason Andrew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Supreme Court lets stand Texas death sentence 2 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Latest Headlines

Ohio governor signs bill to reduce gun training requirements for teachers
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Ohio governor signs bill to reduce gun training requirements for teachers
June 13 (UPI) -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law a bill that allows teachers and school staff to carry guns into classrooms without a permit while reducing the number of training hours from 728 to 24.
FAA requires SpaceX to make environmental changes to Starbase in Texas
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
FAA requires SpaceX to make environmental changes to Starbase in Texas
June 13 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday said SpaceX will be required to make more than 75 environmental changes to the orbital launch program at its Starbase launch site in Texas.
Yellowstone National Park shuts down all entrances amid heavy flooding
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Yellowstone National Park shuts down all entrances amid heavy flooding
June 13 (UPI) -- Yellowstone National Park closed all entrances on Monday amid heavy flooding causing rockslides, mudslides on roadways, and power outages in multiple areas of the park.
Forecasters warn of potential derecho for Midwest, mid-Atlantic
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Forecasters warn of potential derecho for Midwest, mid-Atlantic
Severe thunderstorms are forecast to rumble through hundreds of miles from Monday night into early Tuesday, and meteorologists are raising the alarm that the storms could merge into a powerful derecho.
Bitcoin plunges 17% in cryptocurrency selloff
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Bitcoin plunges 17% in cryptocurrency selloff
June 13 (UPI) -- Bitcoin plunged 17% to below $23,000 Monday, its lowest level since December 2020 amid a broader selloff that wiped out more than $200 billion from the cryptocurrency market.
Michael Avenatti says he wants to plead guilty in client theft case in California
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Michael Avenatti says he wants to plead guilty in client theft case in California
June 13 (UPI) -- Imprisoned former attorney Michael Avenatti wants to change his plea to guilty and admit to stealing millions of dollars from clients, a new court filing in California shows.
Supreme Court rules against migrant detainees seeking bond hearings
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court rules against migrant detainees seeking bond hearings
June 13 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court ruled against migrants being held in long-term detention in a pair of related decisions issued Monday, striking down their claims of a right to bond hearings.
Trump's inner circle says in Jan. 6 hearing he refused to accept election results
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump's inner circle says in Jan. 6 hearing he refused to accept election results
June 13 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's inner circle, including former Attorney General William Barr, said Monday that the former president refused to accept the 2020 election results and continually claimed fraud.
Evacuations ordered as wildfire explodes in Southern California; fire spreads in Arizona
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Evacuations ordered as wildfire explodes in Southern California; fire spreads in Arizona
June 13 (UPI) -- Authorities in California have ordered mandatory evacuations as a wildfire erupted over the weekend in San Bernardino County.
Supreme Court lets stand Texas death sentence
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court lets stand Texas death sentence
June 13 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court let stand Monday the death sentences of a Texas inmate who argued he received ineffective assistance of counsel during his initial trial and sentencing.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Evacuations ordered as wildfire explodes in Southern California; fire spreads in Arizona
Evacuations ordered as wildfire explodes in Southern California; fire spreads in Arizona
2 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub
2 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub
Navy orders one-day 'safety pause' for aircraft after three California crashes
Navy orders one-day 'safety pause' for aircraft after three California crashes
Idaho police arrest 31 people tied to white nationalist group Patriot Front
Idaho police arrest 31 people tied to white nationalist group Patriot Front
Russia moves closer to capturing Severodonetsk in key Ukrainian battle
Russia moves closer to capturing Severodonetsk in key Ukrainian battle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement