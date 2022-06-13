Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 13, 2022 / 2:43 PM

Supreme Court rules against migrant detainees seeking bond hearings

By Don Jacobson
Supreme Court rules against migrant detainees seeking bond hearings
A gate erected by Capitol Police surrounds the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday as the court ruled on a pair of immigration cases. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court ruled against migrants being held in long-term detention in a pair of related decisions issued Monday, striking down their claims of a right to bond hearings.

In the both cases, Johnson vs. Arteaga-Martinez and Garland vs. Aleman Gonzalez, the high court found against non-U.S. citizens seeking to end their lengthy detentions while fighting deportation orders issued against them.

Advertisement

The undocumented migrants in both cases argued they are entitled to bond hearings while being held under Section 1231 of the U.S. Code, also known as the post-removal order statute.

The law allows the government to keep such migrants locked up in detention even as they seek to establish amnesty claims that they will be persecuted or tortured if deported to their native countries. Such cases can take months or even years to decide.

RELATED Federal judge blocks Biden policy limiting immigration enforcement

In its 8-1 ruling on Johnson vs. Arteaga-Martinez, the Supreme Court held that the text of Section 1231 does not obligate the government to provide bond hearings after six months of detention in such cases.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote the opinion and was joined in full by seven other justices. Justice Stephen Breyer, meanwhile, concurred with part of the decision and dissented on another part.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the court ruled against migrants by a 6-3 margin in the related case of Garland vs. Aleman Gonzalez.

The latter case was a consolidated class-action suit in which claimants similarly argued that detainees held under the post-removal order statute are entitled to bond hearings after six months.

The high court's decision also overturned a lower court ruling finding that such detainees were entitled to class-wide injunctive relief.

In the majority opinion, Justice Samuel Alito said the Immigration and Nationality Act "generally prohibits lower courts from entering injunctions" ordering immigration officials to refrain from enforcing the country's statutes regarding immigration.

RELATED Three migrants dead, others rescued from Rio Grande in Mexico

Read More

Biden urges democracy, unity on immigration at Summit of the Americas

Latest Headlines

Texas House speaker proposes $100M for mental health, school safety programs
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
Texas House speaker proposes $100M for mental health, school safety programs
June 13 (UPI) -- Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan pitched redirecting more than $100 million in state funding to quickly boost mental health and school safety programs before school starts again next fall.
Bitcoin plunges 17% in cryptocurrency selloff
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
Bitcoin plunges 17% in cryptocurrency selloff
June 13 (UPI) -- Bitcoin plunged 17% to below $23,000 Monday, its lowest level since December 2020 amid a broader selloff that wiped out more than $200 billion from the cryptocurrency market.
Michael Avenatti says he wants to plead guilty in client theft case in California
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
Michael Avenatti says he wants to plead guilty in client theft case in California
June 13 (UPI) -- Imprisoned former attorney Michael Avenatti wants to change his plea to guilty and admit to stealing millions of dollars from clients, a new court filing in California shows.
Trump's inner circle says in Jan. 6 hearing he refused to accept election results
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Trump's inner circle says in Jan. 6 hearing he refused to accept election results
June 13 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's inner circle, including former Attorney General William Barr, said Monday that the former president refused to accept the 2020 election results and continually claimed fraud.
Evacuations ordered as wildfire explodes in Southern California; fire spreads in Arizona
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Evacuations ordered as wildfire explodes in Southern California; fire spreads in Arizona
June 13 (UPI) -- Authorities in California have ordered mandatory evacuations as a wildfire erupted over the weekend in San Bernardino County.
Supreme Court lets stand Texas death sentence
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court lets stand Texas death sentence
June 13 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court let stand Monday the death sentences of a Texas inmate who argued he received ineffective assistance of counsel during his initial trial and sentencing.
Amber Heard doesn't blame jury for Johnny Depp defamation verdict against her
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Amber Heard doesn't blame jury for Johnny Depp defamation verdict against her
June 13 (UPI) -- Actress Amber Heard spoke out in a rare appearance after a verdict against her in the federal civil defamation case won by her ex-husband Johnny Depp, saying she did not blame the jury for the verdict.
Retired Marine John Allen resigns from Brookings Institute
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Retired Marine John Allen resigns from Brookings Institute
June 13 (UPI) -- Brookings Institute President John Allen resigned on Sunday as a federal investigation continued against the retired Marine general who has been accused of lobbying the U.S. government on behalf of Qatar.
EV start-up Electric Last Mile Solutions announces bankruptcy plans
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
EV start-up Electric Last Mile Solutions announces bankruptcy plans
June 13 (UPI) -- Electric Last Mile Solutions, an electric vehicle startup once worth as much as $1.4 billion after it went public last year, has announced plans to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
2 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
2 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub
June 13 (UPI) -- At least two people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting that erupted over the weekend at an Indiana nightclub, authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Evacuations ordered as wildfire explodes in Southern California; fire spreads in Arizona
Evacuations ordered as wildfire explodes in Southern California; fire spreads in Arizona
Taiwan reports second-most COVID-19 weekly cases, deaths behind U.S.
Taiwan reports second-most COVID-19 weekly cases, deaths behind U.S.
Chicago may hit century mark for 1st time in nearly 10 years
Chicago may hit century mark for 1st time in nearly 10 years
2 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub
2 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub
Navy orders one-day 'safety pause' for aircraft after three California crashes
Navy orders one-day 'safety pause' for aircraft after three California crashes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement