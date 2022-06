Sheep Fire exploded to 990 acres over Sunday in San Bernardino County. Photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Fire/ Twitter

June 13 (UPI) -- Authorities in California have ordered mandatory evacuations as a wildfire erupted over the weekend in San Bernardino County. Dubbed Sheep Fire, the blaze was reported near Wrightwood, Calif., Saturday evening by San Bernardino County as no bigger than a quarter acre, but by Sunday night it had exploded to 990 acres with only 5% contained. Advertisement

Law enforcement was going door-to-door Sunday ordering evacuations for Desert Front Road and Wild Horse Canyon, the Angeles National Forest said in a statement, adding that Wrightwood was also under an evacuation warning.

Later Sunday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office ordered evacuations from Hwy 2 south to Lone Pine Canyon Road and from Wright Mountain Road to Sheep Creek Drive.

An evacuation center has been set up at Serrano High School where Red Cross was on the scene, officials said, adding the Devore Animal Shelter would house small animals and livestock.

Angeles National Forest, San Bernardino County fire and Cal Fire BDU were co-managing command of the fire fighting effort until Monday morning when a management team was expect to take over, officials said.

"Fighting this fire has been especially challenging due to dense vegetation, steep terrain and high and erratic winds," Angeles National Forest said.

Advertisement

The cause of the fire was unknown and under investigation.