Jack Daniel's, Coca-Cola team up on canned version of classic cocktail

Cans of Jack & Coke ready-to-drink cocktails will appear in retail markets worldwide beginning late this year. Photo Courtesy The Coca-Cola Company and Brown-Forman Corp.

June 13 (UPI) -- The makers of Coca Cola and Jack Daniel's whiskey on Monday announced they are pairing their products into a canned, ready-to-drink beverage called the Jack & Coke cocktail. Hailing their new "pre-mixed cocktail option" as a retail variation of a classic mixed drink long available in bars, Brown-Forman Corp. and The Coca-Cola Company said the Jack & Coke cans are coming to markets worldwide, with an initial launch planned for Mexico late this year. Advertisement

"This relationship brings together two classic American icons to deliver consumers a taste experience they love in a way that is consistent, convenient and portable," said Lawson Whiting, president and CEO of Brown-Forman, the largest American-owned spirit and wine company.

"Brown-Forman has been a leader in the ready-to-drink category since we launched our first Jack Daniel's RTD more than 30 years ago," he added. "Coca-Cola perfectly complements Jack Daniel's and our existing RTD offerings, enabling us to accelerate expansion and continue to grow our business around the world."

"We are excited about our new relationship with Brown-Forman and look forward to the introduction of Jack Daniel's & Coca-Cola," added Coca-Cola chairman and CEO James Quincey.

The cans are designed to feature "two of the world's most recognizable and valuable trademarks" in Coca-Cola and Jack Daniel's.

The companies insisted that despite carrying the logo of the world's most popular soft drink, the cocktail will be marketed only to "consumers of legal drinking age" and that cans will include "clear responsibility symbols."

"Jack Daniel's & Coca-Cola RTDs will adhere to responsible marketing practices held by Brown-Forman and The Coca-Cola Company," they said.

Analysts said the move marks a long-awaited serious entry by Coca Cola in to the alcoholic drink market after dabbling earlier with alcoholic Fresca and Topo Chico hard seltzer as the line between hard and soft drinks becomes increasingly blurred.

The Jack & Coke deal comes after PepsiCo and Boston Beer Co., maker of Samuel Adams, last year announced the launch of a hard Mountain Dew seltzer.