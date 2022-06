The U.S. Naval Air Forces on Sunday announced it would institute a one-day "safety pause" on Monday following three crashes in California this month. File Photo by Boeing/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Naval Air Forces on Sunday announced a one-day "safety pause" on its aircraft following multiple crashes in California this month. The pause will take place on Monday, allowing the Navy "to review its risk-management practices and conduct training on threat and error management processes," it said in a press release. Advertisement

"In order to maintain the readiness of our force, we must ensure the safety of our people remains one of our top priorities," the Navy said.

Deployed units will conduct the pause as soon as possible.

Navy Pilot Lt. Richard Bullock was killed when his F/A-18E Super Hornet jet crashed in n a remote, unpopulated area near the small community in California near Death Valley National Park on June 3.

On Wednesday, a Marine MV-22B Osprey crashed in Southern California, killing all five on board and a day later an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter crashed near El Centro, Calif., while on a routine training flight and all four crew members were safely recovered.