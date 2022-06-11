Advertisement
U.S. News
June 11, 2022 / 2:53 PM

Employee charged with murder in Maryland workplace shooting

By Sommer Brokaw

June 11 (UPI) -- An employee has been charged with three counts of murder for a shooting at a workplace in Maryland that killed three people.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office listed three counts each of first-degree and second-degree murder for Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, W.Va., in a Facebook post.

Advertisement

Esquivel was being held at the Washington County Detention Center without bond, according to the post. Other charges filed against him included assault, attempted murder, reckless endangerment, loaded handgun in vehicle and loaded handgun on person.

He was employed at a warehouse in Smithsburg, Md., for Columbia Machine, police said. The global company makes concrete products equipment, according to its website.

RELATED Uvalde schools police chief defends delay in confronting gunman

On Thursday, Esquivel shot four co-workers, three fatally, at the warehouse, according to a statement from the Maryland State Police.

About 15 minutes after the shooting at the facility, Esquivel fired multiple rounds at state troopers, shooting and injuring one and getting hit in return fire, according to a preliminary investigation, the state police statement said.

The injured state trooper, a 25-year veteran of the department, was treated for his injuries and released, the statement added.

Advertisement

The statement noted that due to state police protocol, the troopers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative duty pending completion of an investigation.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office will be conducting the homicide investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI will assist.

A motive for the shooting has yet to be established, Washington County Sheriff Douglas Mullendore told reporters at a press briefing.

RELATED Mass shooting survivors, family members testify in House gun control hearing

Mullendore identified the victims who were killed as Mark Alan Frey, 50; Charles Edward Minnick Jr., 31; and Joshua Robert Wallace, 30.

Mullendore said the injured victim was Brandon Chase Michael, 42.

The incident is the 254th mass shooting this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, and comes amid calls for an end to gun violence, resulting in protests.

Read More

House passes gun package, raising age for semi-automatic weapon purchases Son of Buffalo, N.Y., shooting victim asks Congress to stop 'cancer of White supremacy'

Latest Headlines

FDA reviewers say Moderna vaccine safe for kids ahead of approval meetings
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FDA reviewers say Moderna vaccine safe for kids ahead of approval meetings
June 11 (UPI) -- Reviewers with the Food and Drug Administration have said that Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for young children.
Texas will resume inmate transportation after completing review of convicted murderer's escape
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Texas will resume inmate transportation after completing review of convicted murderer's escape
June 11 (UPI) -- The Texas Department of Criminal Justice will resume inmate transportation on Monday following a brief pause after a convicted murderer escaped from a prison bus last month and killed five people.
N.Y. judge dismisses NRA's claim that state investigation was 'witch hunt'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
N.Y. judge dismisses NRA's claim that state investigation was 'witch hunt'
June 11 (UPI) -- A New York judge dismissed the National Rifle Association's claim that the state's Attorney General Letitia James' investigation into the gun rights advocacy group was a "witch hunt."
March for Our Lives protest against gun violence takes place in D.C.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
March for Our Lives protest against gun violence takes place in D.C.
June 11 (UPI) -- Thousands are expected to rally Saturday in a March for Our Lives protest against gun violence in Washington, D.C.
Torrential downpours cause flooding problems around New Orleans
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Torrential downpours cause flooding problems around New Orleans
June 11 (UPI) -- Heavy rain over the past two days has led to flooding across streets in New Orleans, with more than 5 inches of rain being reported in some areas in just 12 hours.
Rudy Giuliani faces disciplinary case from D.C. Bar for election fraud lies
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Rudy Giuliani faces disciplinary case from D.C. Bar for election fraud lies
June 10 (UPI) -- Rudy Giuliani will face a disciplinary case before the disciplinary office of the District of Columbia bar for his repeated lies about election fraud as an attorney for former President Donald Trump.
Police called to home of Chicago DA Kim Foxx over domestic dispute
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Police called to home of Chicago DA Kim Foxx over domestic dispute
June 10 (UPI) -- Police officers were called to the home of Chicago's top prosecutor Kim Foxx for a domestic dispute earlier this month, it was revealed Friday.
Federal judge blocks Biden policy limiting immigration enforcement
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Federal judge blocks Biden policy limiting immigration enforcement
June 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Texas on Friday blocked one of President Joe Biden's major policies limiting immigration enforcement.
Oklahoma AG seeks to schedule 25 executions
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Oklahoma AG seeks to schedule 25 executions
June 10 (UPI) -- Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor on Friday asked the state's court of criminal appeals to schedule the execution dates of 25 death row prisoners.
Biden signs declaration addressing migration on final day of summit
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden signs declaration addressing migration on final day of summit
June 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed a declaration with other Latin American countries on the last day of the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles in an effort to address the continent's migration crisis.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Monkeypox symptoms can mimic STDs, be misdiagnosed, CDC says
Monkeypox symptoms can mimic STDs, be misdiagnosed, CDC says
Reports: Air Force One will not have Trump paint scheme
Reports: Air Force One will not have Trump paint scheme
Biden: While Americans hurt at the gas pump, Exxon made 'more money than God'
Biden: While Americans hurt at the gas pump, Exxon made 'more money than God'
Federal judge blocks Biden policy limiting immigration enforcement
Federal judge blocks Biden policy limiting immigration enforcement
Washington Commanders fine coach Jack Del Rio for Jan. 6 remarks
Washington Commanders fine coach Jack Del Rio for Jan. 6 remarks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement