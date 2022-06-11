New Hampshire police charge 46 fraternity brothers with hazing

Dozens of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity brothers have been charged with hazing in warrants for their arrest stemming from an alleged incident at the University of New Hampshire. Photo courtesy Google Maps

June 11 (UPI) -- Dozens of fraternity brothers have been charged with hazing in warrants for their arrest stemming from an alleged incident at the University of New Hampshire. Investigators are seeking the arrest of 46 members of the school's chapter of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity for an alleged hazing incident against new members of the fraternity on April 13, the Durham Police Department said in a statement Friday. Advertisement

Details about the alleged hazing incident were not provided by police.

The national Sigma Alpha Epsilon organization said in a statement to WMUR that it had been made aware of the situation and had launched its own investigation which was paused upon learning about the active police investigation.

RELATED Bodies of 7 people killed in Italy helicopter crash recovered

"We are fully cooperating with the local authorities' investigation and have urged all of our members to do the same," the organization said.

"Sigma Alpha Epsilon denounces all acts of hazing and misconduct that do not represent the Fraternity's values defined by our creed, The True Gentleman."The Durham Police Department noted that the university's chapter was also charged with hazing.

Student hazing is a misdemeanor criminal conviction punishable by a fine of up to $1,200 for each individual charged. The organization faces an unclassified misdemeanor with a fine of up to $20,000.

Advertisement

Police officials told WMUR that 10 members of the fraternity had been arrested as of Friday and all of them have been released from custody.

A spokesperson for the University of New Hampshire said that the fraternity has been suspended. The UNH website shows that the fraternity has 82 members.