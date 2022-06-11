March for Our Lives protest against gun violence takes place in D.C.

Supporters of the March for Our Lives hold signs in Washington, D.C., on March 24, 2018. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- Thousands are expected to rally Saturday in a March for Our Lives protest against gun violence in Washington, D.C., and other locations across the country. The protest is scheduled to begin at noon near the Washington Monument and over 50,000 are expected to attend, according to a permit issued by the National Park Service. Advertisement

Hundreds of marches and events will also be held across the country, including in New York City, Milwaukee, Orlando and Los Angeles.

The protest is a successor to the first March for Our Lives rally, organized by survivors of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting on Feb. 14, 2018, that left 17 dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, which brought hundreds of thousands to the nation's capital to demand legislative action to end gun violence.

"A ban on assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and other weapons of war," are among the group's legislative policy priorities, along with "policies to disarm gun owners who pose a harm risk; and and a national gun buy-back program," the group's website shows.

The group listed "gun glorification," "political apathy and corruption," "armed supremacy," "poverty" and the "national mental health crisis," as issues fueling the problem.

This year there is rain in the forecast, and organizers are focusing on holding smaller marches at an estimated 300 locations.

"We want to make sure that this work is happening across the country," Daud Mumin, co-chairman of the march's board of directors and a recent graduate of Westminster College in Salt Lake City told CBS News. "This is not just about D.C., it's not just about senators."

The protest comes in the wake of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers, and other mass shootings, such as the racially motivated shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y., that killed 10 people.

Speakers will include March for Our Lives co-founder David Hogg and X Gonzalez, who survived the Parkland massacre; the son of a victim of the recent Buffalo supermarket shooting; Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo.; Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers; and Yolanda King, the granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr., according to a March for Our Lives statement.

The event will be streamed live on the group's social media accounts.

Since the Parkland shooting, more than 115,000 students have been exposed to gun violence in K-12 schools during regular hours, according to The Washington Post database.

The House passed a package of firearm restrictions Wednesday, including raising the minimum age of purchasing semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21 years old. It now faces the Senate, where it will need at least 10 Republicans to support it before reaching the president's desk.

The House vote followed congressional testimony from survivors of the Uvalde shooting, including a fourth-grader who said she covered herself in blood from another student and pretended to be dead as the gunman killed most of her classmates and a teacher.