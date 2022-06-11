Advertisement
June 11, 2022 / 2:09 PM

Texas will resume inmate transportation after completing review of convicted murderer's escape

By Brian Lopez, The Texas Tribune
Texas will resume inmate transportation after completing review of convicted murderer's escape
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice will resume inmate transportation following a brief pause after a convicted murderer escaped from a prison bus and killed five people. Photo by Jennifer Whitney/The Texas Tribune

June 11 (UPI) -- The Texas Department of Criminal Justice will resume inmate transportation on Monday following a brief pause after a convicted murderer escaped from a prison bus last month and killed five people.

During the pause earlier this week, TDCJ officials say they conducted "a comprehensive review of its transportation procedures" to investigate how the murderer escaped. On Saturday, the agency announced it had found solutions, which include having three officers on a bus, enhancing their search of inmates before they board, upgrading their bus cameras, transporting "high risk" inmates alone and upgrading jail medical facilities to reduce offsite transports.

"The public's safety is the first duty and highest obligation for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice," said TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier.

The review was sparked after Gonzalo Lopez, 46, who was serving two life sentences, escaped on May 12. He was being taken from the Alfred Hughes Unit near Gatesville to a medical appointment in Huntsville when he was somehow able to remove his handcuffs, cut through a metal door and attack the bus driver, causing the vehicle to stop. Lopez fled into a wooded area and was on the lam for three weeks.

Authorities say Lopez killed one man and his four grandchildren in Leon County while on the loose. Lopez was apprehended and shot by law enforcement on June 2 in Jourdanton, over 200 miles from where Lopez was originally housed in Gatesville, and 250 miles from where the victims died.

As reported by The Washington Post, authorities believe Lopez killed Mark Collins, 66, and his four grandchildren, Waylon, 18; Carson, 16; Hudson, 11; and Bryson, 11. The Collins family released a statement on Facebook via their pastor, asking for privacy at this time and noting, "These precious people who loved and were loved by so many will never be forgotten."

Disclosure: Facebook has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a non-profit, non-partisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune. Read the original here. The Texas Tribune is a non-profit, non-partisan media organization that informs Texans -- and engages with them -- about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

FDA reviewers say Moderna vaccine safe for kids ahead of approval meetings
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FDA reviewers say Moderna vaccine safe for kids ahead of approval meetings
June 11 (UPI) -- Reviewers with the Food and Drug Administration have said that Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for young children.
Employee charged with murder in Maryland workplace shooting
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Employee charged with murder in Maryland workplace shooting
June 11 (UPI) -- An employee has been charged with three counts of murder for a shooting at a workplace in Maryland that killed three people.
N.Y. judge dismisses NRA's claim that state investigation was 'witch hunt'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
N.Y. judge dismisses NRA's claim that state investigation was 'witch hunt'
June 11 (UPI) -- A New York judge dismissed the National Rifle Association's claim that the state's Attorney General Letitia James' investigation into the gun rights advocacy group was a "witch hunt."
March for Our Lives protest against gun violence takes place in D.C.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
March for Our Lives protest against gun violence takes place in D.C.
June 11 (UPI) -- Thousands are expected to rally Saturday in a March for Our Lives protest against gun violence in Washington, D.C.
Torrential downpours cause flooding problems around New Orleans
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Torrential downpours cause flooding problems around New Orleans
June 11 (UPI) -- Heavy rain over the past two days has led to flooding across streets in New Orleans, with more than 5 inches of rain being reported in some areas in just 12 hours.
Rudy Giuliani faces disciplinary case from D.C. Bar for election fraud lies
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Rudy Giuliani faces disciplinary case from D.C. Bar for election fraud lies
June 10 (UPI) -- Rudy Giuliani will face a disciplinary case before the disciplinary office of the District of Columbia bar for his repeated lies about election fraud as an attorney for former President Donald Trump.
Police called to home of Chicago DA Kim Foxx over domestic dispute
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Police called to home of Chicago DA Kim Foxx over domestic dispute
June 10 (UPI) -- Police officers were called to the home of Chicago's top prosecutor Kim Foxx for a domestic dispute earlier this month, it was revealed Friday.
Federal judge blocks Biden policy limiting immigration enforcement
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Federal judge blocks Biden policy limiting immigration enforcement
June 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Texas on Friday blocked one of President Joe Biden's major policies limiting immigration enforcement.
Oklahoma AG seeks to schedule 25 executions
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Oklahoma AG seeks to schedule 25 executions
June 10 (UPI) -- Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor on Friday asked the state's court of criminal appeals to schedule the execution dates of 25 death row prisoners.
Biden signs declaration addressing migration on final day of summit
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden signs declaration addressing migration on final day of summit
June 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed a declaration with other Latin American countries on the last day of the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles in an effort to address the continent's migration crisis.
