Advertisement
U.S. News
June 11, 2022 / 9:56 AM

Torrential downpours cause flooding problems around New Orleans

By John Murphy, AccuWeather, Accuweather.com
Torrential downpours cause flooding problems around New Orleans
Heavy rain began in New Orleans East around 6 a.m. Friday and lasted well into the afternoon hours. Photo courtesy of the New Orleans Fire Department

June 11 (UPI) -- Heavy rain over the past two days has led to flooding across streets in New Orleans, with more than 5 inches of rain being reported in some areas in just 12 hours.

As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, dozens of streets around New Orleans were flooded, according to Streetwise New Orleans. Heavy rain began in New Orleans East around 6 a.m. Friday and lasted well into the afternoon hours.

Advertisement

A vast majority of major drainage pumps in New Orleans East were functional, according to nola.com. However, the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board's system is only designed to keep up with an inch of rainfall in an hour followed by a half-inch every additional hour.

Much of New Orleans sits 5 to 10 feet below mean sea level, making the city more prone to flooding.

"All pumps in New Orleans East, where street flooding is occurring, are working but the rain has outpaced the system's capacity to pump the water away," S&WB spokesperson Grace Birch told nola.com.

Nearly 5 inches of rain had fallen at Lakefront Airport, located about 6 miles northeast of downtown New Orleans. About 4 miles to the northeast of New Orleans, a water rescue took place while vehicles were stalled, according to a National Weather Service spotter report. Flooding was also reported around the University of New Orleans at around 11 a.m.

Advertisement

The New Orleans Fire Department told people to avoid the Seabrook Bridge area due to severe flooding in the area on Friday. The Seabrook Bridge connects the Gentilly neighborhood in New Orleans with New Orleans East, including Lakefront Airport.

RELATED California, Canada partner in fight against climate change

Multiple vehicles were stalled with water covering the road just to the northwest of New Orleans. Water was also covering almost a quarter of a mile near Kenner, Louisiana, with one side having around 6-12 inches of standing water.

To the southwest of New Orleans, water was overflowing from the canal and roads were flooded near Camelia St in New Orleans East, according to reports from the National Weather Service.

A waterspout was spotted over Lake Pontchartrain near the Lakeview neighborhood as a severe thunderstorm moved over the area just before 9 a.m. The waterspout could be seen from the West End of New Orleans, according to nola.com.

Many streets remain closed around New Orleans East, according to Fox 8. More than 23,000 customers in Louisiana were without power as of 2 p.m. local time, according to PowerOutage.US. At 8 p.m., more than 12,000 in Louisiana were still without power.

Multiple flash flood warnings were issued in southeastern Louisiana throughout the morning and afternoon on Friday as widespread showers continued across the state. A flash flood warning was in effect for parts of Jefferson and West Central Orleans Parish until 3:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Read More

Seattle measures a month's worth of rain in 1 day with more on the way Enormous plume of dust to bring picturesque sunsets to Gulf Coast

Latest Headlines

Rudy Giuliani faces disciplinary case from D.C. Bar for election fraud lies
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Rudy Giuliani faces disciplinary case from D.C. Bar for election fraud lies
June 10 (UPI) -- Rudy Giuliani will face a disciplinary case before the disciplinary office of the District of Columbia bar for his repeated lies about election fraud as an attorney for former President Donald Trump.
Police called to home of Chicago DA Kim Foxx over domestic dispute
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Police called to home of Chicago DA Kim Foxx over domestic dispute
June 10 (UPI) -- Police officers were called to the home of Chicago's top prosecutor Kim Foxx for a domestic dispute earlier this month, it was revealed Friday.
Federal judge blocks Biden policy limiting immigration enforcement
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Federal judge blocks Biden policy limiting immigration enforcement
June 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Texas on Friday blocked one of President Joe Biden's major policies limiting immigration enforcement.
Oklahoma AG seeks to schedule 25 executions
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Oklahoma AG seeks to schedule 25 executions
June 10 (UPI) -- Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor on Friday asked the state's court of criminal appeals to schedule the execution dates of 25 death row prisoners.
Biden signs declaration addressing migration on final day of summit
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden signs declaration addressing migration on final day of summit
June 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed a declaration with other Latin American countries on the last day of the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles in an effort to address the continent's migration crisis.
Judge blocks Texas investigations into gender-affirming care for trans kids
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Judge blocks Texas investigations into gender-affirming care for trans kids
June 10 (UPI) -- An Austin, Texas, judge has temporarily stopped the state from investigating many parents who provide gender-affirming care to their transgender children.
Reports: Air Force One will not have Trump paint scheme
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Reports: Air Force One will not have Trump paint scheme
June 10 (UPI) -- The two new Air Force One replacements will not be getting the red, white and blue paint scheme pushed for by former President Donald Trump, the Biden administration confirmed Friday.
Florida jury convicts man of double murder for second time
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Florida jury convicts man of double murder for second time
June 10 (UPI) -- A Florida jury on Friday convicted a man for the second time in the execution-style killings of a married couple in 2010.
Monkeypox symptoms can mimic STDs, be misdiagnosed, CDC says
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Monkeypox symptoms can mimic STDs, be misdiagnosed, CDC says
June 10 (UPI) -- Monkeypox symptoms can often be mistaken for symptoms of some STDs, making the virus difficult to detect, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Friday.
U.S. stocks plummet as consumer inflation soars to 40-year high
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
U.S. stocks plummet as consumer inflation soars to 40-year high
June 10 (UPI) -- U.S. stock prices plummeted Friday after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released a report revealing that consumer inflation rose to an annual rate of 8.6% in May, the sharpest increase since 1981.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Monkeypox symptoms can mimic STDs, be misdiagnosed, CDC says
Monkeypox symptoms can mimic STDs, be misdiagnosed, CDC says
White House: CDC to end COVID-19 test requirement for those flying into U.S.
White House: CDC to end COVID-19 test requirement for those flying into U.S.
Reports: Air Force One will not have Trump paint scheme
Reports: Air Force One will not have Trump paint scheme
Biden: While Americans hurt at the gas pump, Exxon made 'more money than God'
Biden: While Americans hurt at the gas pump, Exxon made 'more money than God'
Washington Commanders fine coach Jack Del Rio for Jan. 6 remarks
Washington Commanders fine coach Jack Del Rio for Jan. 6 remarks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement