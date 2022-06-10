Rudy Giuliani faces disciplinary case from D.C. Bar for election fraud lies

Rudy Giuliani, a campaign legal advisor to former President Donald Trump, speaks on the election results at the Republican National Committee headquarters in November 2020. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- Rudy Giuliani will face a disciplinary case before the disciplinary office of the District of Columbia bar for his repeated lies about election fraud as an attorney for former President Donald Trump after the 2020 presidential election. The D.C. Bar in a filing said that Giuliani violated the Pennsylvania Rules of Professional Conduct, putting his career as a lawyer further into question after he was suspended from practicing law by the D.C. Court of Appeals last July and by the state of New York the month last June. Advertisement

His suspension from working as an attorney in Washington D.C. was made temporarily pending the outcome of a full formal disciplinary hearing on the New York suspension. Giuliani has been a member of the D.C. Bar since 1976.

However, the D.C. Bar has now brought a case against Giuliani which could lead to a further suspension of his license to practice law in the nation's capital or permanent disbarment.

"The disciplinary proceedings instituted by this petition are based upon conduct that violated the standards governing the practice of law in the District of Columbia," the document reads.

The D.C. Bar said that Giuliani helped the Trump campaign draft a lawsuit against several counties in Pennsylvania that "sought to overturn the results of the Pennsylvania presidential election through a federal district court order" as well as other "extraordinary relief."

The lawsuit was brought "without a non-frivolous basis in law and fact for doing so," the document reads. The D.C. Bar said that Giuliani, in doing so, engaged "in conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice."

The D.C. bar cited seven instances in the lawsuit filed by Giuliani that lied about so-called "widespread voter fraud" during the "stolen" election.

"The conduct was egregious. The conduct was premeditated. The conduct was planned," the lawsuit which Giuliani helped draft reads.

"And the purpose was to have those ballots examined in secret so that only a Democratic officeholder would get to see it in just two counties and no place else in the state."

The D.C. Bar said that Giuliani tried to justify his lies about voter fraud using "false or faulty statistics and analysis" and that he should have known better.

Giuliani, who also previously served as the mayor of New York City, claimed he had 300 statements and affidavits that "could prove his allegations of fraud" against certain counties in Pennsylvania.