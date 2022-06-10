4 crew members survive second California military crash in two days

A U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk, like this one, crashed Thursday in California, but all four crew members aboard survived, according to the Navy. Photo by Darien J. Bjorndal/U.S. Marine Corps | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy aircraft crashed near El Centro, Calif, while on a routine training flight, according to the U.S. Navy. The air crew survived. It was the second military air crash in California in two days. Advertisement

The Navy statement Thursday evening said all four crew members aboard the crashed MH-60S Seahawk helicopter were safely recovered.

According to the commander of Naval Air Forces at Naval Air Station North Island, one of the four survivors was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"I can confirm that a U.S. Navy helicopter crashed today on a U.S. Navy training range near El Centro, Calif. According to our initial reports, all four of the air crew on board survived the crash," according to a statement by Cmdr. Zach Harrell, a Naval Air Forces public affairs officer.

On Wednesday a Marine MV-22B Osprey crashed in Southern California, killing all five on board.

Marine Corps Major General Bradford J. Gering said in a statement about that crash, "We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap. Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy."

Advertisement

The fatal crash Wednesday happened in Imperial County, Calif, the same county in which the MH-60S Seahawk went down Thursday.