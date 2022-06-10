Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 10, 2022 / 1:28 AM

Police fatally shoot man believed to have been attempting to enter Alabama school

By Darryl Coote

June 10 (UPI) -- Police have shot and killed a man who was believed to have tried to enter an Alabama school, officials and authorities said as fears of school shootings remain high after 19 students and two teachers were killed in Texas late last month.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the suspect in a release as Robert Tyler White, 32, of Bunnlevel, N.C., stating the incident occurred Thursday morning near Walnut Park Elementary School in Gadsden, a city located about 60 miles northeast of Birmingham.

Advertisement

Gadsden City Schools Superintendent Tony Reddick told reporters during a press briefing that a "potential intruder" had tried to open several doors of the school where 34 students were present for literacy camp.

The principal was alerted to the situation and ensured the school was secure and then contacted the school resource officer who confronted the suspect outside, Reddick said, adding a Rainbow City police officer then arrived on the scene.

RELATED Robb Elementary students will be relocated to two other schools this fall

Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton told reporters that a resident had called police about a person attempting to enter cars or the school at about 9:30 a.m.

Multiple agencies responded to the situation and the suspect was shot dead, he said, adding the school resource officer suffered minor injuries.

Advertisement

The statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency does not state that the suspect attempted to enter the school but was trying to force his way into a police car before being confronted by the two law enforcement officers.

RELATED Three killed in shooting at Maryland manufacturing plant

"The subject resisted and attempted to take the officer's firearm," it said, adding the suspect was "injured by gunfire."

Authorities and officials said no students were harmed with Reddick adding that the children were unaware of what was happening.

During the incident, the Etowah County Sheriff's Office instructed the public with a statement on its Facebook page to avoid Walnut park around the school where the children were transported via bus to the Gadsden City High School within 20 minutes.

RELATED Michigan police officer charged with murder in shooting death of Patrick Lyoya

Reddick said parents were informed and have since been reunited with their children.

"We are greatly blessed that we've had no incidents with our children here," he said.

Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statement commending all involved for "acting quickly to protect these children."

The situation comes amid a series of high-profile shootings in the country that have left scores dead, including 21 people who were killed at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school on May 24.

Latest Headlines

Senate committee passes resolution supporting Finland, Sweden joining NATO
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate committee passes resolution supporting Finland, Sweden joining NATO
June 10 (UPI) -- The Senate committee on foreign relations has passed a bipartisan resolution supporting Finland and Sweden joining NATO amid Russia's ongoing aggression in Europe.
Justice Dept. opens investigation into Louisiana State Police
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Justice Dept. opens investigation into Louisiana State Police
June 9 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced Thursday it is investigating the Louisiana State Police on allegations it uses excess force and employs racially discriminatory policies.
Capitol police officer describes Jan. 6 riots as 'war scene'
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Capitol police officer describes Jan. 6 riots as 'war scene'
June 9 (UPI) -- Almost a year after it was formed, the House Jan. 6 committee on Thursday began presenting new evidence and a full backstory on the assault on the first day of its prime-time public hearings.
Robb Elementary students will be relocated to two other schools this fall
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Robb Elementary students will be relocated to two other schools this fall
June 9 (UPI) -- Robb Elementary's 550 students will be relocated in the fall to two other Uvalde elementary schools, Superintendent Hal Harrell said Thursday.
Chili shortage to cause summer Sriracha sauce scarcity
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Chili shortage to cause summer Sriracha sauce scarcity
June 9 (UPI) -- Fans of the popular Sriracha hot sauce are facing a shortage of the condiment, its producer confirmed Thursday.
Biden urges democracy, unity on immigration at Summit of the Americas
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Biden urges democracy, unity on immigration at Summit of the Americas
June 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden stressed that the Western Hemisphere should place a focus on democracy as he delivered marks at the fourth CEO Summit of the Americas and during the opening plenary of the event on Thursday.
Workers rescued after getting trapped in chocolate tank
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Workers rescued after getting trapped in chocolate tank
June 9 (UPI) -- Two people were rescued after getting trapped in a large tank of chocolate in Lancaster County, Pa., emergency crews confirmed Thursday afternoon.
Three killed in shooting at Maryland manufacturing plant
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Three killed in shooting at Maryland manufacturing plant
June 9 (UPI) -- Three people were killed and one critically injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon at a Smithsburg, Md., manufacturing plant. A Maryland State Trooper and the shooter were both hospitalized after exchanging gunfire.
Multiple storms may throw wrench into northeast U.S. weekend plans
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Multiple storms may throw wrench into northeast U.S. weekend plans
Forecasters say weather this weekend in the Northeast United States will be unsettled as multiple storms bring fluctuating rain chances, humidity levels and temperatures.
Children under 5 could get COVID-19 vaccine as soon as June 20, officials say
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Children under 5 could get COVID-19 vaccine as soon as June 20, officials say
June 9 (UPI) -- Children under five could begin getting COVID-19 vaccine shots as soon as June 20, health officials announced Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hyundai's self-driving taxis roll out on the streets of South Korea
Hyundai's self-driving taxis roll out on the streets of South Korea
Zelensky: 'Difficult' battle for Severodonetsk may determine future of Ukraine
Zelensky: 'Difficult' battle for Severodonetsk may determine future of Ukraine
Hawaii tour helicopter crash injures 6, 2 seriously
Hawaii tour helicopter crash injures 6, 2 seriously
FBI arrests Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley on Jan. 6 charges
FBI arrests Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley on Jan. 6 charges
Average price for gas in U.S. reaches $5 per gallon, GasBuddy says
Average price for gas in U.S. reaches $5 per gallon, GasBuddy says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement