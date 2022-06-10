Federal judge blocks Biden admin policy limiting immigration enforcement

U.S. District Court Judge Drew Tipton, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, ruled in favor of Texas and Louisiana that a Department of Homeland Security policy prevented U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from enforcing immigration law. Photo courtesy U.S. District Court

June 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Texas on Friday blocked one of President Joe Biden's major policies limiting immigration enforcement. U.S. District Court Judge Drew Tipton, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, ruled in favor of Texas and Louisiana that a Department of Homeland Security policy prevented U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from enforcing immigration law, NPR first reported. Advertisement

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued a memo in September 2021 that directed immigration officials to use "discretionary authority" to prioritize arresting immigrants who "pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security."

Tipton's 96-page ruling Friday would nullify the guidance from Mayorkas and takes effect in seven days, giving the Biden administration time to appeal the ruling.

A DHS spokesperson told CBS News that officials are "currently assessing the court order and considering next steps."

"The Executive Branch may prioritize its resources. But it must do so within the bounds set by Congress," Tipton wrote. "Using the words 'discretion' and 'prioritization,' the Executive Branch claims the authority to suspend statutory mandates. The law does not sanction this approach."

Biden signed a declaration with other Latin American countries Friday on the last day of the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles in an effort to address the continent's migration crisis, despite the absence of Mexico.

The Los Angeles Declaration of Migration, signed by 20 countries, provides economic support for countries most impacted by refugees and migration and sets a framework for a coordinated approach to managing migration.

The United States will announce $314 million in new aid to fund stabilization efforts in the western hemisphere as well as a multilateral "sting operation" to disrupt human smuggling networks in the Western Hemisphere.