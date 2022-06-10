Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 10, 2022 / 7:05 PM

Reports: Air Force One will not have Trump paint scheme

By Adam Schrader
1/3
Reports: Air Force One will not have Trump paint scheme
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Dubuque Regional Airport in January 2016 in Dubuque, Iowa. Trump sought to use the same paint scheme from his personal plane on the new Air Force One aircrafts. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- The two new Air Force One replacements will not be getting the red, white and blue paint scheme pushed for by former President Donald Trump, the Biden administration confirmed Friday.

An administration official told Politico that the administration of President Joe Biden chose not to go with the paint scheme because a study showed that it would increase the cost of the planes. Sources confirmed the change to CNN and The Wall Street Journal.

Advertisement

The U.S. Government Accountability Office has also issued a new report to Congress which found that the new planes, expected to take to the sky by 2025, face schedule risks amid worker shortages because of a "competitive labor market."

The Trump paint scheme included dark blue paint on the bottom of the aircraft, which could cause "excessive temperatures" on the plane that would "drive additional engineering, time and cost," the Biden administration official told Politico.

RELATED China, U.S. winning in global arms industry shakeup spurred by Ukraine war

In 2018, the Air Force awarded a $3.9 billion contract for two modified Boeing 747-8 planes. The new Air Force Ones will replace a plane based on the 747-200B, a model that first entered service in February 1971, that has been flying since the 1990s.

Advertisement

Trump told ABC News in 2019 that he wanted to change up the traditional baby blue and white pattern chosen by former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy in the 1960s to a new color scheme that resembled that of his private jet.

The Trump administration negotiated a fixed-price contract with Boeing, Politico noted, meaning the company would likely carry the cost of any modifications.

RELATED U.S., South Korea show off air power in message to North Korea after missile launches

Boeing started modifying the first of the two aircraft in February 2020 and the second in June 2020. According to the GAO report, the company has completed major structural modifications on the first aircraft and is now preparing it for wiring installations.

However, Boeing is struggling to find workers to complete the modifications because of a "competitive labor market" and "lower-than-planned security clearance approval rates," according to the GAO report.

"Employees must meet stringent security requirements to work on the [Air Force One] program because of its presidential mission," the GAO report reads.

RELATED Capitol police officer describes Jan. 6 riots as 'war scene'

"Officials said that Boeing continues to work with the program office to improve the prescreening process for applicants to ensure timely processing of security clearances."

Latest Headlines

Federal judge blocks Biden admin policy limiting immigration enforcement
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Federal judge blocks Biden admin policy limiting immigration enforcement
June 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Texas on Friday blocked one of President Joe Biden's major policies limiting immigration enforcement.
Oklahoma AG seeks to schedule 25 executions
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Oklahoma AG seeks to schedule 25 executions
June 10 (UPI) -- Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor on Friday asked the state's court of criminal appeals to schedule the execution dates of 25 death row prisoners.
Biden signs declaration addressing migration on final day of summit
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden signs declaration addressing migration on final day of summit
June 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed a declaration with other Latin American countries on the last day of the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles in an effort to address the continent's migration crisis.
Judge blocks Texas investigations into gender-affirming care for trans kids
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge blocks Texas investigations into gender-affirming care for trans kids
June 10 (UPI) -- An Austin, Texas, judge has temporarily stopped the state from investigating many parents who provide gender-affirming care to their transgender children.
Florida jury convicts man of double murder for second time
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Florida jury convicts man of double murder for second time
June 10 (UPI) -- A Florida jury on Friday convicted a man for the second time in the execution-style killings of a married couple in 2010.
Monkeypox symptoms can mimic STDs, be misdiagnosed, CDC says
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Monkeypox symptoms can mimic STDs, be misdiagnosed, CDC says
June 10 (UPI) -- Monkeypox symptoms can often be mistaken for symptoms of some STDs, making the virus difficult to detect, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Friday.
U.S. stocks plummet as consumer inflation soars to 40-year high
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. stocks plummet as consumer inflation soars to 40-year high
June 10 (UPI) -- U.S. stock prices plummeted Friday after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released a report revealing that consumer inflation rose to an annual rate of 8.6% in May, the sharpest increase since 1981.
Washington Commanders fine coach Jack Del Rio for Jan. 6 remarks
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Washington Commanders fine coach Jack Del Rio for Jan. 6 remarks
June 10 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders on Friday fined defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio $100,000 for comments he made earlier this week calling the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol a "dustup."
Death Valley to eclipse 120 degrees as Southwest sizzles
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Death Valley to eclipse 120 degrees as Southwest sizzles
Temperatures have been on the rise for much of the southwestern United States this week, leaving residents to swelter while daily record highs are placed in jeopardy.
Seattle measures a month's worth of rain in 1 day with more on the way
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Seattle measures a month's worth of rain in 1 day with more on the way
June has had its fair share of wet weather in the Pacific Northwest, during what is typically a dry time of year. AccuWeather forecasters say frequent rounds of precipitation will continue through the weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China calls lab leak theory a political 'lie' after new WHO report
China calls lab leak theory a political 'lie' after new WHO report
White House: CDC to end COVID-19 test requirement for those flying into U.S.
White House: CDC to end COVID-19 test requirement for those flying into U.S.
Biden: While Americans hurt at the gas pump, Exxon made 'more money than God'
Biden: While Americans hurt at the gas pump, Exxon made 'more money than God'
Washington Commanders fine coach Jack Del Rio for Jan. 6 remarks
Washington Commanders fine coach Jack Del Rio for Jan. 6 remarks
Police fatally shoot man believed to have been attempting to enter Alabama school
Police fatally shoot man believed to have been attempting to enter Alabama school
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement