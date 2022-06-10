Reports: Air Force One will not have Trump paint scheme

1/3

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Dubuque Regional Airport in January 2016 in Dubuque, Iowa. Trump sought to use the same paint scheme from his personal plane on the new Air Force One aircrafts. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- The two new Air Force One replacements will not be getting the red, white and blue paint scheme pushed for by former President Donald Trump, the Biden administration confirmed Friday. An administration official told Politico that the administration of President Joe Biden chose not to go with the paint scheme because a study showed that it would increase the cost of the planes. Sources confirmed the change to CNN and The Wall Street Journal. Advertisement

The U.S. Government Accountability Office has also issued a new report to Congress which found that the new planes, expected to take to the sky by 2025, face schedule risks amid worker shortages because of a "competitive labor market."

The Trump paint scheme included dark blue paint on the bottom of the aircraft, which could cause "excessive temperatures" on the plane that would "drive additional engineering, time and cost," the Biden administration official told Politico.

In 2018, the Air Force awarded a $3.9 billion contract for two modified Boeing 747-8 planes. The new Air Force Ones will replace a plane based on the 747-200B, a model that first entered service in February 1971, that has been flying since the 1990s.

Trump told ABC News in 2019 that he wanted to change up the traditional baby blue and white pattern chosen by former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy in the 1960s to a new color scheme that resembled that of his private jet.

The Trump administration negotiated a fixed-price contract with Boeing, Politico noted, meaning the company would likely carry the cost of any modifications.

Boeing started modifying the first of the two aircraft in February 2020 and the second in June 2020. According to the GAO report, the company has completed major structural modifications on the first aircraft and is now preparing it for wiring installations.

However, Boeing is struggling to find workers to complete the modifications because of a "competitive labor market" and "lower-than-planned security clearance approval rates," according to the GAO report.

"Employees must meet stringent security requirements to work on the [Air Force One] program because of its presidential mission," the GAO report reads.

"Officials said that Boeing continues to work with the program office to improve the prescreening process for applicants to ensure timely processing of security clearances."