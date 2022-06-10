Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 10, 2022 / 4:35 PM

Washington Commanders fine coach Jack Del Rio for Jan. 6 remarks

By Danielle Haynes
1/5
Washington Commanders fine coach Jack Del Rio for Jan. 6 remarks
Then-Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio calls a play during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at StuHub Center in Carson, Calif., on December 31, 2017. His current team, the Washington Commanders, fined him $100,000 on Friday for comments he made about the January 6, 2021, riots at the Capitol. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders on Friday fined defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio $100,000 for comments he made earlier this week calling the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol a "dustup," head coach Ron Rivera announced.

Rivera said that while Del Rio has the constitutional right to voice his opinion, "words have consequences and his words hurt a lot of people in our community."

Advertisement

On Monday, Del Rio tweeted in response to a Twitter post about upcoming hearings on the Jan. 6 attack, comparing it to Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020.

"Would love to understand 'the whole story' about why the summer of riots, looting, burning and the destruction of personal property is never discussed but this is??? #CommonSense," he tweeted.

RELATED Jan. 6 hearing: Trump allies say they did not believe voter fraud claims

He took to Twitter again Wednesday after receiving backlash for appearing to downplay the severity of the Capitol attack, which involved a number of deaths.

"I made comments earlier today in referencing the attack that took place on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021. Referencing that situation as a dustup was irresponsible and negligent and I am sorry," Del Rio said in a statement. "I stand by my comments condemning violence in communities across the country.

Advertisement

"I say that while also expressing my support as an American citizen for peaceful protest in our country. I have fully supported all peaceful protests in America. I love, respect, and support all my fellow coaches, players, and staff that I work with and respect their views and opinions."

RELATED FBI arrests Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley on Jan. 6 charges

Rivera said he met with Del Rio on Friday morning to express his disappointment with his comments.

"His comments do not reflect the organization's views and are extremely hurtful to our great community here in the" District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia, Rivera said.

"As we saw last night in the hearings, what happened on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, was an act of domestic terrorism. A group of citizens attempted to overturn the results of a free and fair election, and as a result, lives were lost and the Capitol building was damaged.

RELATED Capitol police officer describes Jan. 6 riots as 'war scene'

"I want to make it clear that our organization will not tolerate any equivalency between those who demanded justice in the wake of George Floyd's murder and the actions of those on January 6 who sought to topple our government."

Rivera said the team plans to donate the fine to the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund.

Advertisement

House committee holds hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol attack

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards, who was injured defending the Capitol during the January 6, 2021, riot, testifies on June 9 before the House select committee investigating attack. She described it as a "war scene." Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Proud Boys ex-leader Tarrio charged with seditious conspiracy

Latest Headlines

Federal judge blocks Biden admin policy limiting immigration enforcement
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Federal judge blocks Biden admin policy limiting immigration enforcement
June 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Texas on Friday blocked one of President Joe Biden's major policies limiting immigration enforcement.
Oklahoma AG seeks to schedule 25 executions
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Oklahoma AG seeks to schedule 25 executions
June 10 (UPI) -- Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor on Friday asked the state's court of criminal appeals to schedule the execution dates of 25 death row prisoners.
Biden signs declaration addressing migration on final day of summit
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden signs declaration addressing migration on final day of summit
June 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed a declaration with other Latin American countries on the last day of the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles in an effort to address the continent's migration crisis.
Judge blocks Texas investigations into gender-affirming care for trans kids
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge blocks Texas investigations into gender-affirming care for trans kids
June 10 (UPI) -- An Austin, Texas, judge has temporarily stopped the state from investigating many parents who provide gender-affirming care to their transgender children.
Reports: Air Force One will not have Trump paint scheme
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Reports: Air Force One will not have Trump paint scheme
June 10 (UPI) -- The two new Air Force One replacements will not be getting the red, white and blue paint scheme pushed for by former President Donald Trump, the Biden administration confirmed Friday.
Florida jury convicts man of double murder for second time
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Florida jury convicts man of double murder for second time
June 10 (UPI) -- A Florida jury on Friday convicted a man for the second time in the execution-style killings of a married couple in 2010.
Monkeypox symptoms can mimic STDs, be misdiagnosed, CDC says
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Monkeypox symptoms can mimic STDs, be misdiagnosed, CDC says
June 10 (UPI) -- Monkeypox symptoms can often be mistaken for symptoms of some STDs, making the virus difficult to detect, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Friday.
U.S. stocks plummet as consumer inflation soars to 40-year high
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. stocks plummet as consumer inflation soars to 40-year high
June 10 (UPI) -- U.S. stock prices plummeted Friday after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released a report revealing that consumer inflation rose to an annual rate of 8.6% in May, the sharpest increase since 1981.
Death Valley to eclipse 120 degrees as Southwest sizzles
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Death Valley to eclipse 120 degrees as Southwest sizzles
Temperatures have been on the rise for much of the southwestern United States this week, leaving residents to swelter while daily record highs are placed in jeopardy.
Seattle measures a month's worth of rain in 1 day with more on the way
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Seattle measures a month's worth of rain in 1 day with more on the way
June has had its fair share of wet weather in the Pacific Northwest, during what is typically a dry time of year. AccuWeather forecasters say frequent rounds of precipitation will continue through the weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China calls lab leak theory a political 'lie' after new WHO report
China calls lab leak theory a political 'lie' after new WHO report
White House: CDC to end COVID-19 test requirement for those flying into U.S.
White House: CDC to end COVID-19 test requirement for those flying into U.S.
Biden: While Americans hurt at the gas pump, Exxon made 'more money than God'
Biden: While Americans hurt at the gas pump, Exxon made 'more money than God'
Reports: Air Force One will not have Trump paint scheme
Reports: Air Force One will not have Trump paint scheme
Police fatally shoot man believed to have been attempting to enter Alabama school
Police fatally shoot man believed to have been attempting to enter Alabama school
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement