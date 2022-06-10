Death Valley to eclipse 120 degrees as Southwest sizzles

A push of unseasonably hot air sent thermometers across the Southwest to impressive levels in recent days. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Temperatures have been on the rise for much of the southwestern United States this week, leaving residents to swelter while daily record highs are placed in jeopardy. AccuWeather forecasters say the sizzling heat will continue for much of the weekend, but much-needed relief is on the horizon. A northward bulge in the jet stream unfolded over the Southwestern states this week, allowing air more typical of the middle of summer to spread over the region. This push of unseasonably hot air sent thermometers across the Southwest to impressive levels as some cities recorded the highest temperatures of the year so far. Advertisement

On Wednesday, Phoenix recorded its first 110-degree F reading of the year as the Valley of the Sun baked in the midst of July-like heat. The city typically first hits this milestone around June 13.

Las Vegas also recorded its highest temperature of the year so far when the mercury soared to 108 degrees F on Thursday. In early June, high temperatures in Sin City usually reach into the upper 90s, meaning Thursday's reading was an impressive 10 degrees above average.

While many residents across the Southwest are accustomed to scorching heat, temperature departures of this magnitude are significant and can lead to health issues.

"It's important to keep in mind that average highs in the Desert Southwest are already in the upper 90s to middle 100s at this point in the year," AccuWeather meteorologist Reneé Duff said. "This wave of heat will continue to push temperatures into the upper 100s and 110s, levels that can be dangerous for even those who are accustomed to extreme heat."

The worst of the unseasonable heat will continue through Saturday before the heat slowly begins to ease on Sunday. Large portions of California, Arizona and southern Nevada will remain under excessive heat warnings through at least Saturday evening.

While heat will begin to ease for much of the area by late this weekend, some cities can continue to challenge daily record-high temperatures.

Excessive heat in Phoenix will continue through the weekend as the city will challenge record-high temperatures through Sunday, according to AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

Heat will crank up even higher for portions of the California deserts through the end of the week. Death Valley, Calif., widely known as one of the hottest spots on the planet, will soar into the lower 120s through Saturday. The all-time record high in Death Valley is 134 degrees F and has stood since July 10, 1913. According to the National Park Service, Death Valley holds the record for the hottest place on Earth.

Typically during periods of unseasonable heat, much of the attention surrounding the event is placed on the daytime heat as temperatures soar. However, AccuWeather forecasters say it's just as important to be aware of overnight temperatures during patterns of extreme heat.

"The overnight hours, when temperatures are expected to drop to the daily minimum, can become a secret danger to residents during a heat wave," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Smithmyer said. "When the air temperatures remain at elevated levels as people go to sleep, additional strain to the heart can occur as the body tries to regulate the internal temperature."

Overnight low temperatures will continue to be elevated over the next several days, giving many areas little leeway in which to cool off properly overnight.

"Overnight lows through the weekend will actually be more typical of what occurs later in the summer, after the onset of the North American monsoon," Pydynowski cautioned.

Residents across the Southwest will have to endure above-average heat for just a few days longer as a major pattern shift is expected to bring relief to much of the region early next week.

A southward shift in the jet stream will allow cooler air to sink south out of the northwestern United States and into portions of the Southwest. By Tuesday, temperatures will dip to below-average levels in parts of Northern California, Nevada and Utah as cloud cover and the chances of precipitation increase.