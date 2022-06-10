Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 10, 2022 / 4:20 PM

Death Valley to eclipse 120 degrees as Southwest sizzles

By Mary Gilbert, Accuweather.com
Death Valley to eclipse 120 degrees as Southwest sizzles
A push of unseasonably hot air sent thermometers across the Southwest to impressive levels in recent days. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Temperatures have been on the rise for much of the southwestern United States this week, leaving residents to swelter while daily record highs are placed in jeopardy. AccuWeather forecasters say the sizzling heat will continue for much of the weekend, but much-needed relief is on the horizon.

A northward bulge in the jet stream unfolded over the Southwestern states this week, allowing air more typical of the middle of summer to spread over the region. This push of unseasonably hot air sent thermometers across the Southwest to impressive levels as some cities recorded the highest temperatures of the year so far.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Phoenix recorded its first 110-degree F reading of the year as the Valley of the Sun baked in the midst of July-like heat. The city typically first hits this milestone around June 13.

Las Vegas also recorded its highest temperature of the year so far when the mercury soared to 108 degrees F on Thursday. In early June, high temperatures in Sin City usually reach into the upper 90s, meaning Thursday's reading was an impressive 10 degrees above average.

Advertisement

While many residents across the Southwest are accustomed to scorching heat, temperature departures of this magnitude are significant and can lead to health issues.

"It's important to keep in mind that average highs in the Desert Southwest are already in the upper 90s to middle 100s at this point in the year," AccuWeather meteorologist Reneé Duff said. "This wave of heat will continue to push temperatures into the upper 100s and 110s, levels that can be dangerous for even those who are accustomed to extreme heat."

The worst of the unseasonable heat will continue through Saturday before the heat slowly begins to ease on Sunday. Large portions of California, Arizona and southern Nevada will remain under excessive heat warnings through at least Saturday evening.

RELATED California, Canada partner in fight against climate change

While heat will begin to ease for much of the area by late this weekend, some cities can continue to challenge daily record-high temperatures.

Excessive heat in Phoenix will continue through the weekend as the city will challenge record-high temperatures through Sunday, according to AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

Heat will crank up even higher for portions of the California deserts through the end of the week. Death Valley, Calif., widely known as one of the hottest spots on the planet, will soar into the lower 120s through Saturday. The all-time record high in Death Valley is 134 degrees F and has stood since July 10, 1913. According to the National Park Service, Death Valley holds the record for the hottest place on Earth.

Advertisement

Typically during periods of unseasonable heat, much of the attention surrounding the event is placed on the daytime heat as temperatures soar. However, AccuWeather forecasters say it's just as important to be aware of overnight temperatures during patterns of extreme heat.

"The overnight hours, when temperatures are expected to drop to the daily minimum, can become a secret danger to residents during a heat wave," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Smithmyer said. "When the air temperatures remain at elevated levels as people go to sleep, additional strain to the heart can occur as the body tries to regulate the internal temperature."

Overnight low temperatures will continue to be elevated over the next several days, giving many areas little leeway in which to cool off properly overnight.

"Overnight lows through the weekend will actually be more typical of what occurs later in the summer, after the onset of the North American monsoon," Pydynowski cautioned.

Residents across the Southwest will have to endure above-average heat for just a few days longer as a major pattern shift is expected to bring relief to much of the region early next week.

A southward shift in the jet stream will allow cooler air to sink south out of the northwestern United States and into portions of the Southwest. By Tuesday, temperatures will dip to below-average levels in parts of Northern California, Nevada and Utah as cloud cover and the chances of precipitation increase.

Advertisement

Read More

Seattle measures a month's worth of rain in 1 day with more on the way Multiple storms may throw wrench into northeast U.S. weekend plans

Latest Headlines

Police called to home of Chicago DA Kim Foxx over domestic dispute
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Police called to home of Chicago DA Kim Foxx over domestic dispute
June 10 (UPI) -- Police officers were called to the home of Chicago's top prosecutor Kim Foxx for a domestic dispute earlier this month, it was revealed Friday.
Federal judge blocks Biden admin policy limiting immigration enforcement
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Federal judge blocks Biden admin policy limiting immigration enforcement
June 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Texas on Friday blocked one of President Joe Biden's major policies limiting immigration enforcement.
Oklahoma AG seeks to schedule 25 executions
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Oklahoma AG seeks to schedule 25 executions
June 10 (UPI) -- Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor on Friday asked the state's court of criminal appeals to schedule the execution dates of 25 death row prisoners.
Biden signs declaration addressing migration on final day of summit
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden signs declaration addressing migration on final day of summit
June 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed a declaration with other Latin American countries on the last day of the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles in an effort to address the continent's migration crisis.
Judge blocks Texas investigations into gender-affirming care for trans kids
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge blocks Texas investigations into gender-affirming care for trans kids
June 10 (UPI) -- An Austin, Texas, judge has temporarily stopped the state from investigating many parents who provide gender-affirming care to their transgender children.
Reports: Air Force One will not have Trump paint scheme
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Reports: Air Force One will not have Trump paint scheme
June 10 (UPI) -- The two new Air Force One replacements will not be getting the red, white and blue paint scheme pushed for by former President Donald Trump, the Biden administration confirmed Friday.
Florida jury convicts man of double murder for second time
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Florida jury convicts man of double murder for second time
June 10 (UPI) -- A Florida jury on Friday convicted a man for the second time in the execution-style killings of a married couple in 2010.
Monkeypox symptoms can mimic STDs, be misdiagnosed, CDC says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Monkeypox symptoms can mimic STDs, be misdiagnosed, CDC says
June 10 (UPI) -- Monkeypox symptoms can often be mistaken for symptoms of some STDs, making the virus difficult to detect, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Friday.
U.S. stocks plummet as consumer inflation soars to 40-year high
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. stocks plummet as consumer inflation soars to 40-year high
June 10 (UPI) -- U.S. stock prices plummeted Friday after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released a report revealing that consumer inflation rose to an annual rate of 8.6% in May, the sharpest increase since 1981.
Washington Commanders fine coach Jack Del Rio for Jan. 6 remarks
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Washington Commanders fine coach Jack Del Rio for Jan. 6 remarks
June 10 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders on Friday fined defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio $100,000 for comments he made earlier this week calling the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol a "dustup."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China calls lab leak theory a political 'lie' after new WHO report
China calls lab leak theory a political 'lie' after new WHO report
White House: CDC to end COVID-19 test requirement for those flying into U.S.
White House: CDC to end COVID-19 test requirement for those flying into U.S.
Biden: While Americans hurt at the gas pump, Exxon made 'more money than God'
Biden: While Americans hurt at the gas pump, Exxon made 'more money than God'
Reports: Air Force One will not have Trump paint scheme
Reports: Air Force One will not have Trump paint scheme
Washington Commanders fine coach Jack Del Rio for Jan. 6 remarks
Washington Commanders fine coach Jack Del Rio for Jan. 6 remarks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement