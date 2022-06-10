Senators say they are close to gun legislation deal

President Joe Biden meets with U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy D-CT, about gun control outside the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday. Murphy said he and Senate Republicans are close to a gun deal. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- Senators working on a deal to address gun violence broke for the weekend without an agreement but agreed to continue their work next week. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, have been leading the small bipartisan group trying to work through the details of agreement. Advertisement

"There's not an agreement until we agree on everything," Cornyn said on Thursday, according to The Hill. "We've narrowed the issues considerably."

Murphy also sounded confident that the senators made headway on numerous issues.

"You can sense we're not far away," Murphy said Thursday, according to NBC News. "This is really hard stuff politically and, and policywise. So, we're not far away. But we're, we're not there. We're not there yet."

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who has teamed up with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., on red flag legislation, said a deal could be at hand next week.

"You have to write it out, going to let a bunch of people read it, then they'll make changes," Graham said, according to NBC News. "And it's just a fairly laborious process. This is important enough, in my view, that we need new money.

"I don't want to take away from existing programs. So we've got to go find those offsets, and we're working on it. There are some things we can do to offset it. You're not talking about hundreds of billions of dollars -- looking at under one billion."