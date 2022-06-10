Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 10, 2022 / 2:01 PM

Senators say they are close to gun legislation deal

By Clyde Hughes
Senators say they are close to gun legislation deal
President Joe Biden meets with U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy D-CT, about gun control outside the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday. Murphy said he and Senate Republicans are close to a gun deal. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- Senators working on a deal to address gun violence broke for the weekend without an agreement but agreed to continue their work next week.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, have been leading the small bipartisan group trying to work through the details of agreement.

Advertisement

"There's not an agreement until we agree on everything," Cornyn said on Thursday, according to The Hill. "We've narrowed the issues considerably."

Murphy also sounded confident that the senators made headway on numerous issues.

"You can sense we're not far away," Murphy said Thursday, according to NBC News. "This is really hard stuff politically and, and policywise. So, we're not far away. But we're, we're not there. We're not there yet."

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who has teamed up with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., on red flag legislation, said a deal could be at hand next week.

"You have to write it out, going to let a bunch of people read it, then they'll make changes," Graham said, according to NBC News. "And it's just a fairly laborious process. This is important enough, in my view, that we need new money.

Advertisement

"I don't want to take away from existing programs. So we've got to go find those offsets, and we're working on it. There are some things we can do to offset it. You're not talking about hundreds of billions of dollars -- looking at under one billion."

Read More

House passes gun package, raising age for semi-automatic weapon purchases Mass shooting survivors, family members testify in House gun control hearing Matthew McConaughey challenges leaders to enact gun laws during White House visit

Latest Headlines

4 crew members survive second California military crash in two days
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
4 crew members survive second California military crash in two days
June 10 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy aircraft crashed Thursday near El Centro, Calif., while on a routine training flight, according to the U.S. Navy. The air crew survived. It was the second military air crash in California in two days.
White House: CDC to end COVID-19 test requirement for those flying into U.S.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House: CDC to end COVID-19 test requirement for those flying into U.S.
June 10 (UPI) -- A White House official said on Friday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will end a requirement for air travelers before entering the United States to be tested for the coronavirus.
Trump-endorsed GOP Montana congressional candidate Zinke wins close race
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump-endorsed GOP Montana congressional candidate Zinke wins close race
June 10 (UPI) -- Former Trump Interior Secretary and congressman Ryan Zinke has won a close GOP primary race for Montana's new western congressional district. He was endorsed by Donald Trump.
U.S. CPI inflation rises to 8.6% in May and wages are not keeping up
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. CPI inflation rises to 8.6% in May and wages are not keeping up
June 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Inflation, already at 40 year highs, rose to an annual rate of 8.6% in May, according to the Consumer Price Index summary from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Inflation was up by 1% in May alone.
Biden to sign declaration addressing migration on final day of summit
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden to sign declaration addressing migration on final day of summit
June 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to sign a declaration with other Latin American countries on Friday at the Summit of the Americas in an effort to address the continent's migration crisis, despite the absence of Mexico.
U.S. says Iran's nuclear enrichment threatens 'a deepening nuclear crisis'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. says Iran's nuclear enrichment threatens 'a deepening nuclear crisis'
June 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Iran to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency and to provide the transparency necessary for the agency to carry out its mission.
Jan. 6 hearing: Trump allies say they did not believe voter fraud claims
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jan. 6 hearing: Trump allies say they did not believe voter fraud claims
June 10 (UPI) -- Some of former President Donald Trump's most ardent defenders -- from daughter Ivanka Trump to former Attorney General Bill Barr -- said they believed there was no massive fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
Uvalde schools police chief defends delay in confronting gunman
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Uvalde schools police chief defends delay in confronting gunman
June 10 (UPI) -- Only a locked classroom door stood between Pete Arredondo and a chance to bring down the gunman at a Uvalde, Texas, school. It was sturdily built with a steel jamb, impossible to kick in, he told the Texas Tribune.
California, Canada partner in fight against climate change
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
California, Canada partner in fight against climate change
June 10 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have entered into a partnership to fight climate change at the Summit of the Americas.
Senate committee passes resolution supporting Finland, Sweden joining NATO
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Senate committee passes resolution supporting Finland, Sweden joining NATO
June 10 (UPI) -- The Senate committee on foreign relations has passed a bipartisan resolution supporting Finland and Sweden joining NATO amid Russia's ongoing aggression in Europe.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Workers rescued after getting trapped in chocolate tank
Workers rescued after getting trapped in chocolate tank
China calls lab leak theory a political 'lie' after new WHO report
China calls lab leak theory a political 'lie' after new WHO report
USGS says a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Russia
USGS says a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Russia
Police fatally shoot man believed to have been attempting to enter Alabama school
Police fatally shoot man believed to have been attempting to enter Alabama school
FBI arrests Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley on Jan. 6 charges
FBI arrests Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley on Jan. 6 charges
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement