Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 10, 2022 / 4:10 PM

Seattle measures a month's worth of rain in 1 day with more on the way

By Ryan Adamson, Accuweather.com

June has had its fair share of wet weather in the Pacific Northwest, during what is typically a dry time of year. AccuWeather forecasters say frequent rounds of precipitation will continue through the weekend.

The heaviest rain on Thursday was confined to coastal Washington. Seattle received 1.10 inches of rain, easily breaking the daily record of 0.72 of an inch set in 1993. Not only was a new daily record set, but the amount of rain on Thursday was nearly the total for an average June. Typically, 1.45 inches of rain falls during the entire month in Seattle. Measurable rain has fallen on six out of the first nine days so far this month, totaling 2.20 inches.

Advertisement

This wet pattern over the Pacific Northwest is something that Southern California has rarely experienced since the start of 2022. San Diego has only measured 2.51 inches of rain since the start of January.

Rainfall totals in Seattle as of Friday morning.
Advertisement

Rain began to taper off in intensity early Friday at the coast but showers spread farther inland as the day progressed. Locations as far to the east as northern Idaho encountered showers by late Friday morning.

RELATED California, Canada partner in fight against climate change

Another round of rain is in the cards for the West, but this batch is expected to track slightly farther south, but will only graze Northern California.

Rain will spread across most of the region by Saturday and will focus from Oregon into far eastern Washington, northern Idaho and western Montana.

Pendleton, Ore., has received 1.14 inches of rain in June, more than the 1.11 inches that are normal for the entire month. Rain from Friday night into Saturday could cause rapid rises in rivers and streams and will add to the surplus of rain that has fallen this month.

Not only is the rain an issue, but the warmth and precipitation are accelerating snowmelt in the mountains.

"The concern is that the temperature of the snow pack at intermediate elevations is close to the freezing mark and ready to melt," said AccuWeather senior storm warning meteorologist William Clark.

The liquid contained within the snow combined with the rain will add to the risk of flooding. In locations where flash flooding occurs at night, the situation can become especially dangerous.

Advertisement

The unusual pattern is due to a series of storms that covers thousands of miles from the waters east of Asia to the south of Alaska's Aleutian Islands, according to AccuWeather senior meteorologist Mike Doll.

Yet another rainmaker is slated to arrive on Sunday. There will be a little bit of colder air with that storm, which will help to slow the snowmelt. In fact, some of the highest elevations may even receive some snow on Sunday night. Travel problems are not anticipated, however, as any snow should remain above pass level.

In addition, rain may reach farther south into Northern California and part of the Sierra. Unlike areas in coastal Washington and Oregon, rain is desperately needed in California. Over 97% of the Golden State is in moderate drought or worse, according to the United States Drought Monitor.

Unfortunately, any rain in California will amount to a mere drop in the bucket, and no rain is expected in central or southern portions of the state.

There is some good news, however, as the late-weekend storm will trim temperatures across the Sacramento and the San Joaquin valleys following a hot week.

Precipitation will linger into Monday before pulling into Canada by Tuesday. There is expected to be a break for a few days, with the dry weather more typical of June. By late in the week and next weekend, a few showers may return, but the rain should be spottier than recently.

Advertisement

Read More

Multiple storms may throw wrench into northeast U.S. weekend plans NASA's $10 billion James Webb Telescope damaged by space rock

Latest Headlines

Police called to home of Chicago DA Kim Foxx over domestic dispute
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Police called to home of Chicago DA Kim Foxx over domestic dispute
June 10 (UPI) -- Police officers were called to the home of Chicago's top prosecutor Kim Foxx for a domestic dispute earlier this month, it was revealed Friday.
Federal judge blocks Biden admin policy limiting immigration enforcement
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Federal judge blocks Biden admin policy limiting immigration enforcement
June 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Texas on Friday blocked one of President Joe Biden's major policies limiting immigration enforcement.
Oklahoma AG seeks to schedule 25 executions
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Oklahoma AG seeks to schedule 25 executions
June 10 (UPI) -- Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor on Friday asked the state's court of criminal appeals to schedule the execution dates of 25 death row prisoners.
Biden signs declaration addressing migration on final day of summit
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden signs declaration addressing migration on final day of summit
June 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed a declaration with other Latin American countries on the last day of the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles in an effort to address the continent's migration crisis.
Judge blocks Texas investigations into gender-affirming care for trans kids
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge blocks Texas investigations into gender-affirming care for trans kids
June 10 (UPI) -- An Austin, Texas, judge has temporarily stopped the state from investigating many parents who provide gender-affirming care to their transgender children.
Reports: Air Force One will not have Trump paint scheme
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Reports: Air Force One will not have Trump paint scheme
June 10 (UPI) -- The two new Air Force One replacements will not be getting the red, white and blue paint scheme pushed for by former President Donald Trump, the Biden administration confirmed Friday.
Florida jury convicts man of double murder for second time
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Florida jury convicts man of double murder for second time
June 10 (UPI) -- A Florida jury on Friday convicted a man for the second time in the execution-style killings of a married couple in 2010.
Monkeypox symptoms can mimic STDs, be misdiagnosed, CDC says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Monkeypox symptoms can mimic STDs, be misdiagnosed, CDC says
June 10 (UPI) -- Monkeypox symptoms can often be mistaken for symptoms of some STDs, making the virus difficult to detect, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Friday.
U.S. stocks plummet as consumer inflation soars to 40-year high
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. stocks plummet as consumer inflation soars to 40-year high
June 10 (UPI) -- U.S. stock prices plummeted Friday after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released a report revealing that consumer inflation rose to an annual rate of 8.6% in May, the sharpest increase since 1981.
Washington Commanders fine coach Jack Del Rio for Jan. 6 remarks
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Washington Commanders fine coach Jack Del Rio for Jan. 6 remarks
June 10 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders on Friday fined defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio $100,000 for comments he made earlier this week calling the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol a "dustup."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China calls lab leak theory a political 'lie' after new WHO report
China calls lab leak theory a political 'lie' after new WHO report
White House: CDC to end COVID-19 test requirement for those flying into U.S.
White House: CDC to end COVID-19 test requirement for those flying into U.S.
Biden: While Americans hurt at the gas pump, Exxon made 'more money than God'
Biden: While Americans hurt at the gas pump, Exxon made 'more money than God'
Reports: Air Force One will not have Trump paint scheme
Reports: Air Force One will not have Trump paint scheme
Washington Commanders fine coach Jack Del Rio for Jan. 6 remarks
Washington Commanders fine coach Jack Del Rio for Jan. 6 remarks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement