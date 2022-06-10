Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 10, 2022 / 6:49 PM

Florida jury convicts man of double murder for second time

By Danielle Haynes

June 10 (UPI) -- A Florida jury on Friday convicted a man for the second time in the execution-style killings of a married couple in 2010.

WTVJ-TV in Miami reported it took the jurors about 5 hours over the course of two days to reach the guilty verdict for Peter Avsenew, 37. In addition to two counts of first-degree murder, the jury found him guilty of robbery with a firearm, credit card fraud and grand theft auto.

Advertisement

The retrial lasted five weeks, the Sun Sentinel reported.

This was the second time he's been convicted for the deaths of Kevin Powell, 52, and Stephen Adams, 47, at their Wilton Manors home.

RELATED Grand Rapids, Mich., officer pleads not guilty to murder

Both men were shot multiple times and sustained blunt force trauma.

A jury sentenced Peter Avsenew to death in 2017 for the murders, but the Florida Supreme Court reversed the conviction in January on the grounds that the state incorrectly used pre-recorded remote testimony from a witness.

Though investigators found no weapons in Powell and Adams' home, they were able to determine that Peter Avsenew knew both men and moved into their home shortly before the slayings.

Advertisement

Jeanne Avsenew, the defendant's mother, told investigators about "incriminating statements" and actions her son made shortly after the two men were killed.

She said her son came to visit her after the killings and told her "he had done something bad." He also brought a gun to her home, which she told him to get rid of.

"He suggested that what he had done was violent, that it was the worst thing he had ever done, and that if he got caught, he would not be able to get out of trouble," court documents indicate.

RELATED Suspect in fatal shooting of rap star Trouble surrenders, denied bond

Jeanne Avsenew said her son traveled to her home in an SUV he eventually said he stole and went to Walmart and made purchases using money he said a friend loaned him. Prosecutors said the purchases were made using the victims' credit cards.

While her son was still in her home, she learned he was a person of interest in the homicide case and reported him to police.

The Florida Supreme Court took issue with the fact that when Jeanne Avsenew gave her testimony, she was located in Polk County and was unable to see her son, which violates trial procedure. She recorded her testimony on video, which was played at Peter Avsenew's trial in Broward County.

Advertisement

Though state law allows for witnesses to give testimony remotely if they live outside the jurisdiction of the court, the video format must allow for the witness to see the defendant while testifying.

Read More

Second suspect arrested in Philadelphia mass shooting Trial delayed for 2 ex-Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd's death

Latest Headlines

Federal judge blocks Biden admin policy limiting immigration enforcement
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Federal judge blocks Biden admin policy limiting immigration enforcement
June 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Texas on Friday blocked one of President Joe Biden's major policies limiting immigration enforcement.
Oklahoma AG seeks to schedule 25 executions
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Oklahoma AG seeks to schedule 25 executions
June 10 (UPI) -- Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor on Friday asked the state's court of criminal appeals to schedule the execution dates of 25 death row prisoners.
Biden signs declaration addressing migration on final day of summit
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden signs declaration addressing migration on final day of summit
June 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed a declaration with other Latin American countries on the last day of the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles in an effort to address the continent's migration crisis.
Judge blocks Texas investigations into gender-affirming care for trans kids
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge blocks Texas investigations into gender-affirming care for trans kids
June 10 (UPI) -- An Austin, Texas, judge has temporarily stopped the state from investigating many parents who provide gender-affirming care to their transgender children.
Reports: Air Force One will not have Trump paint scheme
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Reports: Air Force One will not have Trump paint scheme
June 10 (UPI) -- The two new Air Force One replacements will not be getting the red, white and blue paint scheme pushed for by former President Donald Trump, the Biden administration confirmed Friday.
Monkeypox symptoms can mimic STDs, be misdiagnosed, CDC says
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Monkeypox symptoms can mimic STDs, be misdiagnosed, CDC says
June 10 (UPI) -- Monkeypox symptoms can often be mistaken for symptoms of some STDs, making the virus difficult to detect, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Friday.
U.S. stocks plummet as consumer inflation soars to 40-year high
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. stocks plummet as consumer inflation soars to 40-year high
June 10 (UPI) -- U.S. stock prices plummeted Friday after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released a report revealing that consumer inflation rose to an annual rate of 8.6% in May, the sharpest increase since 1981.
Washington Commanders fine coach Jack Del Rio for Jan. 6 remarks
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Washington Commanders fine coach Jack Del Rio for Jan. 6 remarks
June 10 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders on Friday fined defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio $100,000 for comments he made earlier this week calling the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol a "dustup."
Death Valley to eclipse 120 degrees as Southwest sizzles
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Death Valley to eclipse 120 degrees as Southwest sizzles
Temperatures have been on the rise for much of the southwestern United States this week, leaving residents to swelter while daily record highs are placed in jeopardy.
Seattle measures a month's worth of rain in 1 day with more on the way
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Seattle measures a month's worth of rain in 1 day with more on the way
June has had its fair share of wet weather in the Pacific Northwest, during what is typically a dry time of year. AccuWeather forecasters say frequent rounds of precipitation will continue through the weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China calls lab leak theory a political 'lie' after new WHO report
China calls lab leak theory a political 'lie' after new WHO report
White House: CDC to end COVID-19 test requirement for those flying into U.S.
White House: CDC to end COVID-19 test requirement for those flying into U.S.
Biden: While Americans hurt at the gas pump, Exxon made 'more money than God'
Biden: While Americans hurt at the gas pump, Exxon made 'more money than God'
Reports: Air Force One will not have Trump paint scheme
Reports: Air Force One will not have Trump paint scheme
Washington Commanders fine coach Jack Del Rio for Jan. 6 remarks
Washington Commanders fine coach Jack Del Rio for Jan. 6 remarks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement