June 9, 2022 / 7:35 PM

Workers rescued after getting trapped in chocolate tank

By Simon Druker

June 9 (UPI) -- Two people were rescued after getting trapped in a large tank of chocolate in Lancaster County, Pa., emergency crews confirmed Thursday afternoon.

The two people got trapped in the tank at the Mars Wrigley plant in Elizabethtown.

The borough has a population of approximately 11,600 and is located about 18 miles southeast of Harrisburg.

WHP-TV in Harrisburg reported the two people fell into the tank, which was waist-deep with chocolate.

The two were apparently not badly hurt at the time they were taken to the hospital, according to Penn Live.

Crews were called to the plant at around 2 p.m. after the workers became trapped.

Mars Wrigley didn't immediately comment on the situation.

