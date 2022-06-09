Three killed in shooting at Maryland manufacturing plant

Three people were killed and one critically injured at a manufacturing plant in Maryland on Thursday. File Photo by Carl Ballou/Shutterstock

June 9 (UPI) -- Three people were killed and one critically injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon at a Smithsburg, Md., manufacturing plant. Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to the shooting on Bikle Rd, the department said on Facebook. Advertisement

"The suspect fled the scene prior to law enforcement's arrival," the Sheriff's office said.

"The description was quickly released to additional responding units and the suspect vehicle was encountered by Maryland State Police... gunshots were exchanged between the suspect and the Trooper. Both were injured and transported for medical treatment."

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan confirmed earlier in the after that he'd been briefed on the situation.

"The State Police responded, pursued the suspect, the suspect fired and shot the state trooper in the shoulder who then returned fire and shot him back. I don't know the status of the shooter, but it's an ongoing, developing situation," Hogan told CBS Baltimore at an unrelated news conference

We are actively monitoring the mass shooting in #Smithsburg right now, and our office is in contact with officials on the ground. If you're local, please stay away from the area as law enforcement responds.— Rep. David Trone (@RepDavidTrone) June 9, 2022 Advertisement

The outlet also said the shooting took place at the Columbia Machine manufacturing plant, which was confirmed by other outlets.

The Maryland State Police said on Twitter its officers were at the scene and that its public information officer was headed to Smithsburg.

The rural Town of Smithsburg has a population of approximately 2,970 people and is located around 8.5 miles east of Hagerstown, Md.