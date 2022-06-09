Multiple storms may throw wrench into northeast U.S. weekend plans

Forecasters say multiple storms could make for an unpredictable weekend of weather in the Northeast region of the United States. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

AccuWeather forecasters say the weather this weekend in the Northeast will be unsettled as multiple storms bring fluctuating rain chances, humidity levels and temperatures. While day-to-day changes in the weather may not seem all that drastic, even slight shifts will be noticeable for residents across the region. Advertisement

In the wake of drenching rain late Wednesday into Thursday morning, much of the Northeast is set to dry out through Friday. This drier weather to end the week will set the stage for at least one beautiful day across much of the region.

Friday, the day some may consider the unofficial start to the weekend, will be one of the most crowd-pleasing days weather-wise. Humidity levels will plummet on Friday as high temperatures from the mid-Atlantic to the Northeast top out right around normal levels for early June.

Temperatures in the mid-70s F and low 80s F will be common from Pennsylvania through the Delmarva Peninsula while low to mid-70s F will be common through much of New England.

Friday will be the ideal day for residents to get outdoors. However, forecasters say a shift in the overall weather pattern will arrive by Saturday.

"Unlike late Wednesday and early Thursday when a humid air mass helped fuel heavy thunderstorms, the lack of moisture will be the limiting factor with how widespread showers will be at times this weekend, especially on Saturday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz explained.

The storms that deluged much of the Northeast into Thursday helped to flush out moisture in the atmosphere, and it can take a couple of days for that moisture to recover, Benz explained.

"Several pieces of energy will emerge from the central United States into this weekend that will initially run into dry air in place across the eastern United States," Benz said.

The first storm expected to trigger some wet weather is set to form over the southeastern U.S. and move slowly to the northeast on Saturday. While thunderstorms are likely near the track of this storm, some moisture will push northward. This slight increase in moisture will lead to an increase in shower activity across a large portion of the Northeast.

While the day is not forecast to be a washout by any means, it'll make for a rather dull start to the weekend for many areas.

Along with shower chances, humidity levels will also slowly creep up across a large swath of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. While humidity levels increase, forecasters say high temperatures are unlikely to follow the same trend.

Many locations will fall 2-5 degrees Fahrenheit short of normal high temperatures. Places such as New York City and Philadelphia are forecast to top out in the middle and upper 70s while the cities would normally be in the upper 70s and low 80s, respectively.

However, given the slight increase in humidity, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will rise several degrees above the actual air temperature.

Another shift in the weather pattern will arrive late in the weekend.

"By Sunday and Monday, the table begins to turn as moisture from the Atlantic moves inland," Benz cautioned. "This may help to fuel more widespread showers and possible thunderstorms later in the day Sunday into Monday."

At this time, forecasters expect thunderstorms on Sunday to center around Pennsylvania and New Jersey as well as portions of a few surrounding states. Steadier rain can pass just north of much of the Northeast as a storm pushes across the Great Lakes and into southern Canada.

Along with the push of moisture to end the weekend, humidity levels will jump once again as well across a large portion of the region.

The weather pattern across the Northeast will continue to experience ups and downs through at least the early week as more storms are set to disturb chances of calm conditions.