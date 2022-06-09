Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 9, 2022 / 8:49 PM

Robb Elementary students will be relocated to two other schools this fall

By Brian Lopez, The Texas Tribune
Mourners gather at a memorial of flowers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 30, 2022. A mass shooting days before left 19 children and two adults dead at the elementary school. Photo by Jon Farina/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- Robb Elementary's 550 students will be relocated in the fall to two other Uvalde elementary schools, Superintendent Hal Harrell said Thursday.

The relocation plan was unveiled after school officials announced last week that no student will return to Robb, the site of the second-deadliest school shooting in United States history. The May 24 shooting left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Advertisement

Robb, south of downtown Uvalde, was where most students in second through fourth grade attended school. Including Robb, there are five elementary schools in the district, each one devoted to several classes of certain grades.

Most of the students who went to Robb will be relocated to Flores Elementary, said Harrell, who leads the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District. Flores is where most of the fifth and sixth graders go to school in Uvalde.

RELATED DHS: Uvalde massacre, impending abortion ruling, elections could spur more violence

Students entering second grade in the fall will stay at Dalton Elementary, which typically serves students in pre-K through first grade.

Advertisement

Harrell said there will be security measures in place as students go to summer school and return for the 2022-23 school year. These include having officers at each campus during summer school and hiring more officers for the upcoming school year.

In the coming weeks, Harrell said, he will continue updating parents about developments at Robb, such as when parents can pick up their children's items from the school.

RELATED House passes gun package, raising age for semi-automatic weapon purchases

"We recognize our families and staff have questions that we do not have answers to yet," Harrell said at the press conference.

Harrell did not say what would happen to Robb Elementary, but there have been calls from state and local officials for the school to be demolished and a new one be built in its place.

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, told San Antonio television station KSAT there is hope that the federal government will provide a grant to rebuild the school. He said President Joe Biden, who visited Uvalde on May 29, told him, "We're going to look to raze that school and build a new one."

RELATED Mass shooting survivors, family members testify in House gun control hearing

"I can't tell you how many little children that I've talked to that don't want to go back into that building. They're just traumatized. They're just destroyed," Gutierrez told KSAT.

Advertisement

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin has said he believes the same should be done.

After outlining the plan for Robb Elementary students, Harrell would not take questions regarding school district police Chief Pete Arredondo.

According to Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Arredondo's decision to wait more than an hour for backup officers instead of immediately moving into the school was the "wrong decision, period."

Reporters at Thursday's news conference asked Harrell if he still trusted Arredondo and if he would continue as police chief. Harrell said he would not answer questions about the ongoing investigations or school staffing matters.

"That's a personnel question," Harrell told reporters on Thursday. "I am not able to answer that in a public forum."

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune. Read the original here. The Texas Tribune is a non-profit, non-partisan media organization that informs Texans -- and engages with them -- about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Latest Headlines

Senate committee passes resolution supporting Finland, Sweden joining NATO
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate committee passes resolution supporting Finland, Sweden joining NATO
June 10 (UPI) -- The Senate committee on foreign relations has passed a bipartisan resolution supporting Finland and Sweden joining NATO amid Russia's ongoing aggression in Europe.
Police fatally shoot man believed to have been attempting to enter Alabama school
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Police fatally shoot man believed to have been attempting to enter Alabama school
June 10 (UPI) -- Police have shot and killed a man who was believed to have tried to enter an Alabama school as fears of school shootings remain high after 19 students and two teachers were killed in Texas.
Justice Dept. opens investigation into Louisiana State Police
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Justice Dept. opens investigation into Louisiana State Police
June 9 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced Thursday it is investigating the Louisiana State Police on allegations it uses excess force and employs racially discriminatory policies.
Capitol police officer describes Jan. 6 riots as 'war scene'
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Capitol police officer describes Jan. 6 riots as 'war scene'
June 9 (UPI) -- Almost a year after it was formed, the House Jan. 6 committee on Thursday began presenting new evidence and a full backstory on the assault on the first day of its prime-time public hearings.
Chili shortage to cause summer Sriracha sauce scarcity
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Chili shortage to cause summer Sriracha sauce scarcity
June 9 (UPI) -- Fans of the popular Sriracha hot sauce are facing a shortage of the condiment, its producer confirmed Thursday.
Biden urges democracy, unity on immigration at Summit of the Americas
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Biden urges democracy, unity on immigration at Summit of the Americas
June 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden stressed that the Western Hemisphere should place a focus on democracy as he delivered marks at the fourth CEO Summit of the Americas and during the opening plenary of the event on Thursday.
Workers rescued after getting trapped in chocolate tank
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Workers rescued after getting trapped in chocolate tank
June 9 (UPI) -- Two people were rescued after getting trapped in a large tank of chocolate in Lancaster County, Pa., emergency crews confirmed Thursday afternoon.
Three killed in shooting at Maryland manufacturing plant
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Three killed in shooting at Maryland manufacturing plant
June 9 (UPI) -- Three people were killed and one critically injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon at a Smithsburg, Md., manufacturing plant. A Maryland State Trooper and the shooter were both hospitalized after exchanging gunfire.
Multiple storms may throw wrench into northeast U.S. weekend plans
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Multiple storms may throw wrench into northeast U.S. weekend plans
Forecasters say weather this weekend in the Northeast United States will be unsettled as multiple storms bring fluctuating rain chances, humidity levels and temperatures.
Children under 5 could get COVID-19 vaccine as soon as June 20, officials say
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Children under 5 could get COVID-19 vaccine as soon as June 20, officials say
June 9 (UPI) -- Children under five could begin getting COVID-19 vaccine shots as soon as June 20, health officials announced Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hyundai's self-driving taxis roll out on the streets of South Korea
Hyundai's self-driving taxis roll out on the streets of South Korea
Zelensky: 'Difficult' battle for Severodonetsk may determine future of Ukraine
Zelensky: 'Difficult' battle for Severodonetsk may determine future of Ukraine
Hawaii tour helicopter crash injures 6, 2 seriously
Hawaii tour helicopter crash injures 6, 2 seriously
FBI arrests Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley on Jan. 6 charges
FBI arrests Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley on Jan. 6 charges
Average price for gas in U.S. reaches $5 per gallon, GasBuddy says
Average price for gas in U.S. reaches $5 per gallon, GasBuddy says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement