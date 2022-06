President Joe Biden speaks during the IX Summit of the Americas Inaugural Ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Photo by David Swanson/EPA-EFE

June 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will deliver marks at the fourth CEO Summit of the Americas and during the opening plenary of the event on Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles. The summit focuses on immigration, but this year faced some controversy with the leaders of Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala skipping the meeting, exposing a growing divide between the United States and other Latin American countries. Advertisement

The president will then address the opening plenary at 5 p.m., EDT.

"Democracy is a hallmark of our region," Biden said at the opening ceremony Wednesday.

"Our Inter-American Democratic Charter, which grew out of the third Summit of the Americas, captures our unique commitment to democracy as a region. It affirms the right of people throughout the Americas to democracy and our obligation as governments to promote and defend democracy."

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, said he did not attend because the White House did not invite some leaders of the 35-nation Organization of American States.

Leaders from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were not invited to the summit after the White House said it would only invite countries that are committed to democracy and human rights.