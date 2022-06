Lt. Richard Bullock was flying a “routine training mission” when his F/A-18E Super Hornet went down in a remote, unpopulated area near the small community of Trona near Death Valley National Park. Photo courtesy U.S. Navy

June 6 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy pilot who died when his jet crashed in California on Friday has been identified. Lt. Richard Bullock was flying a "routine training mission" when his F/A-18E Super Hornet went down around 2:30 p.m. in a remote, unpopulated area near the small community of Trona near Death Valley National Park. Advertisement

No civilians were harmed during the crash, the U.S. Navy said in the statement late Sunday night identifying Bullock as the crash victim.

Bullock was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 113, known as the "Stingers," and based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, the Navy said.

The installation is about 240 miles northwest of Trona and "hosts 16 operational Strike Fighter squadrons" among other service members, according to the base's website.

The pilot was originally from Montana and had been assigned to the Stingers since April 2021, according to his official biography obtained by USNI News.

He commissioned into the Navy in 2016 through the officer candidate school in Newport, R.I.

USNI noted that the Navy uses the nearby China Lake and parts of Death Valley for pilot training, and that there have been three other crashes nearby in the past three years.

