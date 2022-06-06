Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 6, 2022 / 11:21 AM

Elon Musk says Twitter is 'resisting and thwarting his information rights'

By Simon Druker
1/3
Elon Musk says Twitter is 'resisting and thwarting his information rights'
Lawyers for Elon Musk (pictured) say Twitter is "actively resisting and thwarting his information rights," according to a letter addressed to the social media platform Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Lawyers for Elon Musk say Twitter is "actively resisting and thwarting his information rights," according to a letter addressed to the social media platform's Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde Monday.

At issue in the letter, which is also filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, is the number of fake or spam accounts currently on the platform and Twitter's reluctance to disclose that information.

"If Twitter is confident in its publicized spam estimates, Mr. Musk does not understand the company's reluctance to allow Mr. Musk to independently evaluate those estimates," Musk's attorney Mike Ringler writes in the letter.

Advertisement

"As Twitter's prospective owner, Mr. Musk is clearly entitled to the requested data to enable him to prepare for transitioning Twitter's business to his ownership and to facilitate his transaction financing. To do both, he must have a complete and accurate understanding of the very core of Twitter's business model -- its active user base. ... At this point, Mr. Musk believes Twitter is transparently refusing to comply with its obligations under the merger agreement, which is causing further suspicion that the company is withholding the requested data due to concern for what Mr. Musk's own analysis of that data will uncover."

Advertisement

Musk's lawyers close by calling Twitter's refusal to share the information a "clear material breach" and issuing a reminder that Musk retains the right to pull out of the deal.

RELATED Several Rays pitchers opt out of Pride Night rainbow logos in 'faith-based' decision

"This is a clear material breach of Twitter's obligations under the merger agreement and Mr. Musk reserves all rights resulting therefrom, including his right not to consummate the transaction and his right to terminate the merger agreement," the letter states.

It also assures Twitter Musk and anyone else viewing the requested data, would agree to be bound by a non-disclosure agreement, regardless of whether the deal is completed.

The billionaire Tesla founder is attempting to purchase the social media platform and take it private in a $44 billion acquisition. But the number of possible fake accounts remains a sticking point.

RELATED New York State passes legislation limiting some cryptocurrency operations

"If our twitter bid succeeds, we will defeat the spam bots or die trying!" Musk Tweeted in April.

"And authenticate all real humans."

Shares of Twitter were down 3.36% and trading at $38.77 at 10:54 a.m. EDT Monday.

RELATED Boris Johnson faces no-confidence vote in British Parliament

Latest Headlines

Watch live: Apple expected to announce new features for popular devices
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Watch live: Apple expected to announce new features for popular devices
June 6 (UPI) -- Apple is expected to unveil new features for some of its top devices at the tech giant's annual World Developers Conference virtually Monday.
Oil expert predicts U.S. gas prices could pass $5.05
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Oil expert predicts U.S. gas prices could pass $5.05
June 6 (UPI) -- U.S. gas prices could soon pass a national average of $5.05 a gallon, a veteran oil analyst predicted Monday, as Americans said the high prices are hurting their businesses.
Mayors 'pissed off' over gun control impasses after weekend of mass shootings
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Mayors 'pissed off' over gun control impasses after weekend of mass shootings
June 6 (UPI) -- Mayors across the United States have said they are "pissed off" at gun control impasses at the state and federal levels while another weekend of mass shootings left dozens dead and wounded.
Tropical Storm Alex to stir rough seas along East Coast on path toward Bermuda
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Tropical Storm Alex to stir rough seas along East Coast on path toward Bermuda
June 6 (UPI) -- The first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is here. Tropical Storm Alex formed off the southeast coast of Florida on Saturday night, and is headed near Bermuda.
First D.C. monkeypox case confirmed; hundreds of cases counted worldwide
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
First D.C. monkeypox case confirmed; hundreds of cases counted worldwide
June 6 (UPI) -- Health officials in Washington, D.C., have confirmed the district's first monkeypox infection as cases around the world rise.
1 dead, 7 injured in drive-by shooting at a South Carolina graduation party
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
1 dead, 7 injured in drive-by shooting at a South Carolina graduation party
June 6 (UPI) -- Authorities said Sunday at least one person was killed and seven others were injured in a drive-by shooting at a South Carolina graduation party.
Senate making progress on mass shooting response, sweeping gun reform unlikely
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Senate making progress on mass shooting response, sweeping gun reform unlikely
June 5 (UPI) -- Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said Sunday that lawmakers were progressing on talks for legislation to respond to multiple mass shootings with "modest but impactful" gun control proposals.
Rounds of stormy weather set to strike central, eastern U.S. this week
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Rounds of stormy weather set to strike central, eastern U.S. this week
AccuWeather forecasters say a change is on the way in the centreal and eastern United States as rain, thunderstorms and a surge in humidity are set to make for an unsettled first half of the week. I
At least 3 dead, 17 injured in shooting near Tennessee bar
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
At least 3 dead, 17 injured in shooting near Tennessee bar
June 5 (UPI) -- At least three people were killed and 17 were injured after a shooting near a bar in Chattanooga, Tenn., early Sunday morning.
Philadelphia shooting leaves 3 dead, 11 injured
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Philadelphia shooting leaves 3 dead, 11 injured
June 5 (UPI) -- A mass shooting in Philadelphia late Saturday night left three people dead and at least 11 other people injured, police said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Putin warns Russia will strike if West supplies Ukraine with longer-range missiles
Putin warns Russia will strike if West supplies Ukraine with longer-range missiles
At least 3 dead, 17 injured in shooting near Tennessee bar
At least 3 dead, 17 injured in shooting near Tennessee bar
Russian missiles target Kyiv after month of safety in Ukraine capital
Russian missiles target Kyiv after month of safety in Ukraine capital
Gunmen kill dozens in 'satanic' attack in Nigerian church
Gunmen kill dozens in 'satanic' attack in Nigerian church
Chinese warplane intercepted Australia aircraft, says Canberra
Chinese warplane intercepted Australia aircraft, says Canberra
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement