Advertisement
U.S. News
June 6, 2022 / 5:09 AM

First D.C. monkeypox case confirmed; hundreds of cases counted worldwide

By Darryl Coote
First D.C. monkeypox case confirmed; hundreds of cases counted worldwide
The World Health Organization has tallied 780 cases of monkeypox since May 13. Photo courtesy of UK Health Security Agency/Website

June 6 (UPI) -- Health officials in Washington, D.C., have confirmed the district's first monkeypox infection as hundreds of cases have been counted worldwide.

The district said in a statement Sunday that the DC Public Health Lab confirmed its first monkeypox case in a resident with recent travel to Europe. The samples have been sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further confirmation, it said.

Advertisement

"The patient is currently isolating and does not pose a risk to the public," it said. "DC Health is identifying and monitoring close contacts, however, at this time no additional cases have been identified in the district."

Massachusetts on May 18 confirmed the nation's first monkeypox case of the year in a man with recent travel to Canada.

RELATED COVID-19 daily deaths average of 1,209 lowest since beginning of pandemic

Between then and Friday, the CDC has tallied 25 monkeypox cases with five cases each in California and New York and three in Florida. Colorado, Illinois and Utah have each counted two cases and Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington state each have one.

Monkeypox is a rare disease that produces symptoms similar to that of the eradicated smallpox virus though they are milder, according the CDC. Fever, headache, muscle aches and exhaustion are among the list of symptoms someone infected with the virus could experience, it said.

Advertisement

Between one and three days after the patient experiences a fever, a rash develops on the face that spreads to other parts of the body. Legions then form, and the illness last between two to four weeks.

RELATED Fauci blasts 'conspiracy theories' in NYC graduation speech

Though the virus does not spread easily between humans, transmission is possible through the contact of body fluids and monkeypox sores as well as clothing that has come into contact with either.

The U.S. outbreak comes as several other countries deal with their own.

Canada, Britain, Spain, Portugal and several other countries have announced cases of the rare disease.

RELATED Some California jurisdictions bringing back mask mandates as COVID-19 levels rise

On Saturday, the World Health Organization said it has counted 780 infections in 27 countries, representing a more than 200% increase since May 29.

Most of the cases became known via sexual health or other health service centers and involve mainly, but not exclusively, men who have sex with other men, the United Nations' health body said.

"The sudden and unexpected appearance of monkeypox simultaneously in several non-endemic countries suggests that there might have been undetected transmission for some unknown duration of time followed by recent amplifier events," it said.

Britain is the country that has the highest number of confirmed cases at 190, of which 86% were London residents with only two women infected.

Advertisement

"We are working to break chains of transmission, including by contact tracing and vaccination," Dr. Meera Chand, director of clinical and emerging infections at Britain's health security agency, said in a statement. "We are grateful to everyone who has come forward for testing and it is extremely important that everyone continues to be aware of the symptoms and to seek advice if they have concerns."

Latest Headlines

Tropical Storm Alex to stir rough seas along East Coast on path toward Bermuda
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Tropical Storm Alex to stir rough seas along East Coast on path toward Bermuda
June 6 (UPI) -- The first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is here. Tropical Storm Alex formed off the southeast coast of Florida on Saturday night, and is headed near Bermuda.
1 dead, 7 injured in drive-by shooting at a South Carolina graduation party
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
1 dead, 7 injured in drive-by shooting at a South Carolina graduation party
June 6 (UPI) -- Authorities said Sunday at least one person was killed and seven others were injured in a drive-by shooting at a South Carolina graduation party.
Senate making progress on mass shooting response, sweeping gun reform unlikely
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Senate making progress on mass shooting response, sweeping gun reform unlikely
June 5 (UPI) -- Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said Sunday that lawmakers were progressing on talks for legislation to respond to multiple mass shootings with "modest but impactful" gun control proposals.
Rounds of stormy weather set to strike central, eastern U.S. this week
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Rounds of stormy weather set to strike central, eastern U.S. this week
AccuWeather forecasters say a change is on the way in the centreal and eastern United States as rain, thunderstorms and a surge in humidity are set to make for an unsettled first half of the week. I
At least 3 dead, 17 injured in shooting near Tennessee bar
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
At least 3 dead, 17 injured in shooting near Tennessee bar
June 5 (UPI) -- At least three people were killed and 17 were injured after a shooting near a bar in Chattanooga, Tenn., early Sunday morning.
Philadelphia shooting leaves 3 dead, 11 injured
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Philadelphia shooting leaves 3 dead, 11 injured
June 5 (UPI) -- A mass shooting in Philadelphia late Saturday night left three people dead and at least 11 other people injured, police said.
Washington Post adds editor's note to Amber Heard op-ed
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Washington Post adds editor's note to Amber Heard op-ed
June 4 (UPI) -- The Washington Post has added an editor's note to the op-ed written by actress Amber Heard at the center of the headline-making defamation trial between Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Ukrainian man charged with stabbing fellow Ukrainian for looking Russian in NYC
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Ukrainian man charged with stabbing fellow Ukrainian for looking Russian in NYC
June 4 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian immigrant has been charged for allegedly stabbing a fellow Ukrainian he wrongly thought was Russian at a karaoke bar in New York City.
Biden evacuated from Delaware beach house
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden evacuated from Delaware beach house
June 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, were evacuated from their beach house in Delaware on Saturday when a small plane entered the restricted air space above it.
Gerber baby Ann Turner Cook dies at 95
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Gerber baby Ann Turner Cook dies at 95
June 4 (UPI) -- Ann Turner Cook, the woman whose face has adorned billions of Gerber baby food products, has died. She was 95.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Putin warns Russia will strike if West supplies Ukraine with longer-range missiles
Putin warns Russia will strike if West supplies Ukraine with longer-range missiles
Russian missiles target Kyiv after month of safety in Ukraine capital
Russian missiles target Kyiv after month of safety in Ukraine capital
At least 3 dead, 17 injured in shooting near Tennessee bar
At least 3 dead, 17 injured in shooting near Tennessee bar
Tropical Storm Alex to stir rough seas along East Coast on path toward Bermuda
Tropical Storm Alex to stir rough seas along East Coast on path toward Bermuda
Philadelphia shooting leaves 3 dead, 11 injured
Philadelphia shooting leaves 3 dead, 11 injured
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement