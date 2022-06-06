Advertisement
U.S. News
June 6, 2022 / 3:46 AM

1 dead, 7 injured in drive-by shooting at a South Carolina graduation party

By Darryl Coote

June 6 (UPI) -- Authorities said Sunday at least one person was killed and seven others were injured in a drive-by shooting at a South Carolina graduation party.

The sheriff's office for Clarendon County, located about 80 miles north of Charleston, said the shooting happened at 11 p.m. Saturday in a residential yard on St. Paul Road, resulting in eight people, mostly minors, shot.

Advertisement

"There were at least 60 to 70 rounds fired at this incident," Sheriff Tim Baxley said in a statement.

The office identified the deceased victim as a 32-year-old woman. Most of the victims were minors, including a 12-year-old, a 13-year-old, a 14-year-old, two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old. A 36-year-old was also shot.

RELATED Senate making progress on mass shooting response, sweeping gun reform unlikely

Authorities said 150 people were at the party when officers arrived at the scene and began administering treatment to the victims who were transported to local hospitals.

The sheriff's office said an unknown number of suspects opened fire on the crowd from two vehicles that pulled up to the yard where the party was taking place.

"It is not sure whether shots were fired at specific persons or just randomly into the crowd," Baxley said, adding that the shooting appears to be gang related and connected to a previous drive-by shooting.

Advertisement

He added that it is unclear if anyone at the party returned fire.

"These acts of violence cannot continue. Innocent children and adults are suffering the consequences of these acts!" he said.

The shooting occurred during a weekend of violence in the United States that saw mass shootings in Tennessee that left three people dead and 17 injured and in Philadelphia that killed three people and injured 11 others.

RELATED Philadelphia shooting leaves 3 dead, 11 injured

The bloody weekend also occurred on the heels of several high-profile mass shootings nationwide, including at a Texas elementary school that killed 19 students and two adults late last month.

As of Sunday, there have been 239 mass shootings in the United States this year, resulting in the deaths of 152 children under the age of 12 while injuring another 318 in this demographic, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive. Meanwhile, 552 minors between the ages of 11 and 17 have been killed in this time frame with another 318 injured.

Read More

At least 3 dead, 17 injured in shooting near Tennessee bar

Latest Headlines

Tropical Storm Alex to stir rough seas along East Coast on path toward Bermuda
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Tropical Storm Alex to stir rough seas along East Coast on path toward Bermuda
June 6 (UPI) -- The first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is here. Tropical Storm Alex formed off the southeast coast of Florida on Saturday night, and is headed near Bermuda.
Senate making progress on mass shooting response, sweeping gun reform unlikely
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Senate making progress on mass shooting response, sweeping gun reform unlikely
June 5 (UPI) -- Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said Sunday that lawmakers were progressing on talks for legislation to respond to multiple mass shootings with "modest but impactful" gun control proposals.
Rounds of stormy weather set to strike central, eastern U.S. this week
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Rounds of stormy weather set to strike central, eastern U.S. this week
AccuWeather forecasters say a change is on the way in the centreal and eastern United States as rain, thunderstorms and a surge in humidity are set to make for an unsettled first half of the week. I
At least 3 dead, 17 injured in shooting near Tennessee bar
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
At least 3 dead, 17 injured in shooting near Tennessee bar
June 5 (UPI) -- At least three people were killed and 17 were injured after a shooting near a bar in Chattanooga, Tenn., early Sunday morning.
Philadelphia shooting leaves 3 dead, 11 injured
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Philadelphia shooting leaves 3 dead, 11 injured
June 5 (UPI) -- A mass shooting in Philadelphia late Saturday night left three people dead and at least 11 other people injured, police said.
Washington Post adds editor's note to Amber Heard op-ed
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Washington Post adds editor's note to Amber Heard op-ed
June 4 (UPI) -- The Washington Post has added an editor's note to the op-ed written by actress Amber Heard at the center of the headline-making defamation trial between Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Ukrainian man charged with stabbing fellow Ukrainian for looking Russian in NYC
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Ukrainian man charged with stabbing fellow Ukrainian for looking Russian in NYC
June 4 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian immigrant has been charged for allegedly stabbing a fellow Ukrainian he wrongly thought was Russian at a karaoke bar in New York City.
Biden evacuated from Delaware beach house
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden evacuated from Delaware beach house
June 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, were evacuated from their beach house in Delaware on Saturday when a small plane entered the restricted air space above it.
Gerber baby Ann Turner Cook dies at 95
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Gerber baby Ann Turner Cook dies at 95
June 4 (UPI) -- Ann Turner Cook, the woman whose face has adorned billions of Gerber baby food products, has died. She was 95.
Abbott Nutrition reopens Michigan plant amid baby formula shortage
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Abbott Nutrition reopens Michigan plant amid baby formula shortage
June 4 (UPI) -- Abbott Nutrition's Michigan plant reopened Saturday after its closure and widespread recall in February due to alleged contamination issues sparked a baby formula shortage.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Putin warns Russia will strike if West supplies Ukraine with longer-range missiles
Putin warns Russia will strike if West supplies Ukraine with longer-range missiles
Russian missiles target Kyiv after month of safety in Ukraine capital
Russian missiles target Kyiv after month of safety in Ukraine capital
At least 3 dead, 17 injured in shooting near Tennessee bar
At least 3 dead, 17 injured in shooting near Tennessee bar
Tropical Storm Alex to stir rough seas along East Coast on path toward Bermuda
Tropical Storm Alex to stir rough seas along East Coast on path toward Bermuda
Philadelphia shooting leaves 3 dead, 11 injured
Philadelphia shooting leaves 3 dead, 11 injured
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement