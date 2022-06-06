Jill Biden unveils Nancy Reagan commemorative stamp

1/7

The U.S. Postal Service's commemorative stamp featuring former first lady Nancy Reagan was unveiled by first lady Jill Biden at the White House on Monday. Image courtesy of U.S. Postal Service

June 6 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden unveiled a commemorative stamp at the White House on Monday featuring former first lady Nancy Reagan. The stamp, which will be released July 6, is the sixth released by the U.S. Postal Service to feature a presidential spouse. Martha Washington, Abigail Adams, Dolly Madison, Eleanor Roosevelt and "Lady Bird" Johnson are the others. Advertisement

July 6 will mark the 101st anniversary of Reagan's birth and culmination of her centennial year. The release of the stamp was delayed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden was joined by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, as well as Reagan's niece, Ann Peterson. The stamp is modeled on Reagan's official 1987 White House portrait. She served as first lady of the United States from 1981 to 1989, during her husband, Ronald Reagan's, two terms as the 40th president of the United States.

Nancy Reagan died in 2016 at age 94.

"Nancy Reagan brought grace and honor to her role as first lady. She was fiercely loyal to her husband and her country, always placing them first. I am sure she would be humbled by this special tribute," said Peterson, who was introduced by DeJoy as "Nancy's favorite niece."

Advertisement

"Through our stamp program, the Postal Service seeks to commemorate and celebrate the very best of America, and Nancy Reagan truly represents that ideal," DeJoy said.

The stamp will be dedicated in a ceremony July 6 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, Calif.

Nancy Reagan: 1921-2016