Apple expected to announce new features for popular devices

June 6 (UPI) -- Apple is expected to unveil new features for some of its top devices at the tech giant's annual World Developers Conference virtually Monday. The conference, which will run through Friday, could also give participants a sneak peek at its rumored RealityOS, which would bring together a mixed reality wearable headset that allows for both virtual reality and augmented reality. Advertisement

The meeting is expected to talk about updates to Apple's iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS. The iOS updates include new features to the iOS 16.

The conference is expected to start at 1 p.m., EDT.

"From what I'm told, the new software (for the iOS 16) -- codenamed Sydney -- is a fairly significant upgrade," Mark Gurman, of Bloomberg said in his newsletter last week.

"It will be chock full of changes across the operating system, including updates to notifications, iPad multitasking, and the Messages and Health apps. The makeover also includes a part of the interface that's often an afterthought: the lock screen."

Ramon Llamas, research director at IDC Research, told CNN Business that Apple could create opportunities for developers by changing lock screens from static notifications of texts and emails to interactive experiences like schedules, weather and news.

"Think of all the things and widgets you could see just at a glance without having to open your iPhone," Llamas said. "Now tie them to your home screen. It's a part of the iPhone experience that has been mostly the same and would benefit from are fresh."

