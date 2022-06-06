Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 6, 2022 / 10:24 AM

Apple expected to announce new features for popular devices

By Clyde Hughes
Apple expected to announce new features for popular devices
Apple is expected to reveal software updates to some of its most popular devices at its World Developers Conference, which kicks off Monday. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Apple is expected to unveil new features for some of its top devices at the tech giant's annual World Developers Conference virtually Monday.

The conference, which will run through Friday, could also give participants a sneak peek at its rumored RealityOS, which would bring together a mixed reality wearable headset that allows for both virtual reality and augmented reality.

Advertisement

The meeting is expected to talk about updates to Apple's iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS. The iOS updates include new features to the iOS 16.

The conference is expected to start at 1 p.m., EDT.

RELATED Sheryl Sandberg to leave Facebook, stepping down as Meta COO

"From what I'm told, the new software (for the iOS 16) -- codenamed Sydney -- is a fairly significant upgrade," Mark Gurman, of Bloomberg said in his newsletter last week.

"It will be chock full of changes across the operating system, including updates to notifications, iPad multitasking, and the Messages and Health apps. The makeover also includes a part of the interface that's often an afterthought: the lock screen."

Ramon Llamas, research director at IDC Research, told CNN Business that Apple could create opportunities for developers by changing lock screens from static notifications of texts and emails to interactive experiences like schedules, weather and news.

Advertisement

"Think of all the things and widgets you could see just at a glance without having to open your iPhone," Llamas said. "Now tie them to your home screen. It's a part of the iPhone experience that has been mostly the same and would benefit from are fresh."

RELATED Nasdaq falls 2% as Snap posts worst-ever single-day loss

Read More

Supreme Court blocks Texas social media law

Latest Headlines

Mayors 'pissed off' over gun control impasses after weekend of mass shootings
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Mayors 'pissed off' over gun control impasses after weekend of mass shootings
June 6 (UPI) -- Mayors across the United States have said they are "pissed off" at gun control impasses at the state and federal levels while another weekend of mass shootings left dozens dead and wounded.
Tropical Storm Alex to stir rough seas along East Coast on path toward Bermuda
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Tropical Storm Alex to stir rough seas along East Coast on path toward Bermuda
June 6 (UPI) -- The first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is here. Tropical Storm Alex formed off the southeast coast of Florida on Saturday night, and is headed near Bermuda.
First D.C. monkeypox case confirmed; hundreds of cases counted worldwide
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
First D.C. monkeypox case confirmed; hundreds of cases counted worldwide
June 6 (UPI) -- Health officials in Washington, D.C., have confirmed the district's first monkeypox infection as cases around the world rise.
1 dead, 7 injured in drive-by shooting at a South Carolina graduation party
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
1 dead, 7 injured in drive-by shooting at a South Carolina graduation party
June 6 (UPI) -- Authorities said Sunday at least one person was killed and seven others were injured in a drive-by shooting at a South Carolina graduation party.
Senate making progress on mass shooting response, sweeping gun reform unlikely
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Senate making progress on mass shooting response, sweeping gun reform unlikely
June 5 (UPI) -- Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said Sunday that lawmakers were progressing on talks for legislation to respond to multiple mass shootings with "modest but impactful" gun control proposals.
Rounds of stormy weather set to strike central, eastern U.S. this week
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Rounds of stormy weather set to strike central, eastern U.S. this week
AccuWeather forecasters say a change is on the way in the centreal and eastern United States as rain, thunderstorms and a surge in humidity are set to make for an unsettled first half of the week. I
At least 3 dead, 17 injured in shooting near Tennessee bar
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
At least 3 dead, 17 injured in shooting near Tennessee bar
June 5 (UPI) -- At least three people were killed and 17 were injured after a shooting near a bar in Chattanooga, Tenn., early Sunday morning.
Philadelphia shooting leaves 3 dead, 11 injured
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Philadelphia shooting leaves 3 dead, 11 injured
June 5 (UPI) -- A mass shooting in Philadelphia late Saturday night left three people dead and at least 11 other people injured, police said.
Washington Post adds editor's note to Amber Heard op-ed
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Washington Post adds editor's note to Amber Heard op-ed
June 4 (UPI) -- The Washington Post has added an editor's note to the op-ed written by actress Amber Heard at the center of the headline-making defamation trial between Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Ukrainian man charged with stabbing fellow Ukrainian for looking Russian in NYC
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Ukrainian man charged with stabbing fellow Ukrainian for looking Russian in NYC
June 4 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian immigrant has been charged for allegedly stabbing a fellow Ukrainian he wrongly thought was Russian at a karaoke bar in New York City.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Putin warns Russia will strike if West supplies Ukraine with longer-range missiles
Putin warns Russia will strike if West supplies Ukraine with longer-range missiles
At least 3 dead, 17 injured in shooting near Tennessee bar
At least 3 dead, 17 injured in shooting near Tennessee bar
Russian missiles target Kyiv after month of safety in Ukraine capital
Russian missiles target Kyiv after month of safety in Ukraine capital
Gunmen kill dozens in 'satanic' attack in Nigerian church
Gunmen kill dozens in 'satanic' attack in Nigerian church
Chinese warplane intercepted Australia aircraft, says Canberra
Chinese warplane intercepted Australia aircraft, says Canberra
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement