Advertisement
U.S. News
June 5, 2022 / 9:08 AM

Philadelphia shooting leaves 3 dead, 11 injured

By Adam Schrader

June 5 (UPI) -- A mass shooting in Philadelphia late Saturday night left three people dead and at least 11 other people injured, police said.

Police patrolling the area heard gunfire from South Street, an entertainment district with bars and restaurants, just before midnight and saw "several active shooters shooting into the crowd," Police Inspector D.F. Pace told CNN.

Advertisement

One officer fired his weapon at one of the shooters but Pace told WCAU that it was not clear if the suspect, who dropped the gun and fled, was hit.

No arrests have been made but police recovered two semiautomatic handguns at the scene, including one with an extended magazine.

RELATED Gunman kills former Wisconsin judge, targeted other officials

"There were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out," Pace said.

The three victims who were killed, two men and a woman, have not been identified. The conditions of the victims who were wounded were not immediately known.

Pace told WPVI that police are looking for surveillance video to help them identify suspects.

RELATED Rep. Chris Jacobs ends re-election bid after backlash over gun stance

"I want to emphasize that South Street is manned by numerous police officers," Pace said.

"This is standard deployment for Friday and Saturday night, weekends, and especially during the summer months."

Advertisement

After a separate incident just a few blocks away near 4th Street and Bainbridge Street, police officers found 13 bullet casings, WCAU reported. Police are investigating whether the incidents are connected.

RELATED Harris touts economic gains, calls for gun laws at mayors' conference

In yet a third shooting just a couple blocks north of South Street, and about two hours after that incident, police responded to reports of gunfire on Broad Street, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

A man was found nearby unconscious and with multiple gunshot wounds nearly an hour later. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Data from the Gun Violence Archive, a not-for-profit corporation that tracks gun-related violence in the United States, shows that there have been at least 239 verified mass shooting incidents in 2022 so far.

At least 18,564 people have died in 2022 from gun violence, including homicides, murders, and suicides.

At least 152 children under the age of 12 have been killed and 318 have been injured from gun violence this year, while 552 teens between the ages of 12 and 17 have been killed.

Latest Headlines

Tropical Storm Alex to stir rough seas along East Coast on path toward Bermuda
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Tropical Storm Alex to stir rough seas along East Coast on path toward Bermuda
June 5 (UPI) -- The first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is here. Tropical Storm Alex formed off the southeast coast of Florida on Saturday night, and now AccuWeather meteorologists say the storm is on a path that will take it close enough to Bermuda to brush the island nation with rain and gusty winds, while stirring a large swath of rough seas in the process.
Washington Post adds editor's note to Amber Heard op-ed
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Washington Post adds editor's note to Amber Heard op-ed
June 4 (UPI) -- The Washington Post has added an editor's note to the op-ed written by actress Amber Heard at the center of the headline-making defamation trial between Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Ukrainian man charged with stabbing fellow Ukrainian for looking Russian in NYC
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Ukrainian man charged with stabbing fellow Ukrainian for looking Russian in NYC
June 4 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian immigrant has been charged for allegedly stabbing a fellow Ukrainian he wrongly thought was Russian at a karaoke bar in New York City.
Biden evacuated from Delaware beach house
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Biden evacuated from Delaware beach house
June 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, were evacuated from their beach house in Delaware on Saturday when a small plane entered the restricted air space above it.
Gerber baby Ann Turner Cook dies at 95
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Gerber baby Ann Turner Cook dies at 95
June 4 (UPI) -- Ann Turner Cook, the woman whose face has adorned billions of Gerber baby food products, has died. She was 95.
Abbott Nutrition reopens Michigan plant amid baby formula shortage
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Abbott Nutrition reopens Michigan plant amid baby formula shortage
June 4 (UPI) -- Abbott Nutrition's Michigan plant reopened Saturday after its closure and widespread recall in February due to alleged contamination issues sparked a baby formula shortage.
Heat wave to bring 100-degree temperatures to Texas
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Heat wave to bring 100-degree temperatures to Texas
Beginning Sunday, a northward shift in the jet stream will allow unseasonably hot air to push out of Mexico and seep across portions of the South Central states as well as the Four Corners region.
Suspect in LA police custody after 2 nurses, 1 doctor stabbed in hospital
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Suspect in LA police custody after 2 nurses, 1 doctor stabbed in hospital
June 4 (UPI) -- A suspect has been taken into custody after stabbing two nurses and a doctor at Encino Hospital in Los Angeles, police said.
Gunman kills former Wisconsin judge, targeted other officials
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Gunman kills former Wisconsin judge, targeted other officials
June 4 (UPI) -- A retired judge was killed in his Wisconsin home by a gunman who had also allegedly targeted other officials.
EPA boosts biofuel blending requirements amid skyrocketing gas prices
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
EPA boosts biofuel blending requirements amid skyrocketing gas prices
June 4 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has boosted biofuel blending requirements to the largest amount on record to support the renewable fuel alternative to oil amid skyrocketing gas prices.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Washington Post adds editor's note to Amber Heard op-ed
Washington Post adds editor's note to Amber Heard op-ed
Biden evacuated from Delaware beach house
Biden evacuated from Delaware beach house
Ukraine reclaims part of Severodonetsk taken by Russia
Ukraine reclaims part of Severodonetsk taken by Russia
Massive illegal rave disguised as 'model exhibition' shuts down British roads
Massive illegal rave disguised as 'model exhibition' shuts down British roads
Gerber baby Ann Turner Cook dies at 95
Gerber baby Ann Turner Cook dies at 95
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement