Philadelphia shooting leaves 3 dead, 11 injured

June 5 (UPI) -- A mass shooting in Philadelphia late Saturday night left three people dead and at least 11 other people injured, police said.

Police patrolling the area heard gunfire from South Street, an entertainment district with bars and restaurants, just before midnight and saw "several active shooters shooting into the crowd," Police Inspector D.F. Pace told CNN.

One officer fired his weapon at one of the shooters but Pace told WCAU that it was not clear if the suspect, who dropped the gun and fled, was hit.

No arrests have been made but police recovered two semiautomatic handguns at the scene, including one with an extended magazine.

"There were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out," Pace said.

The three victims who were killed, two men and a woman, have not been identified. The conditions of the victims who were wounded were not immediately known.

Pace told WPVI that police are looking for surveillance video to help them identify suspects.

"I want to emphasize that South Street is manned by numerous police officers," Pace said.

"This is standard deployment for Friday and Saturday night, weekends, and especially during the summer months."

After a separate incident just a few blocks away near 4th Street and Bainbridge Street, police officers found 13 bullet casings, WCAU reported. Police are investigating whether the incidents are connected.

In yet a third shooting just a couple blocks north of South Street, and about two hours after that incident, police responded to reports of gunfire on Broad Street, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

A man was found nearby unconscious and with multiple gunshot wounds nearly an hour later. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Data from the Gun Violence Archive, a not-for-profit corporation that tracks gun-related violence in the United States, shows that there have been at least 239 verified mass shooting incidents in 2022 so far.

At least 18,564 people have died in 2022 from gun violence, including homicides, murders, and suicides.

At least 152 children under the age of 12 have been killed and 318 have been injured from gun violence this year, while 552 teens between the ages of 12 and 17 have been killed.