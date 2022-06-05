Advertisement
U.S. News
June 5, 2022 / 8:38 AM

Tropical Storm Alex to stir rough seas along East Coast on path toward Bermuda

By Accuweather.com and UPI.com
Tropical Storm Alex to stir rough seas along East Coast on path toward Bermuda
Tropical Storm Alex formed off the southeast coast of Florida on Saturday night is on a path that will take it close enough to Bermuda to brush the island nation with rain and gusty winds. Photo courtesy National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

June 5 (UPI) -- The first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is here. Tropical Storm Alex formed off the southeast coast of Florida on Saturday night, and now AccuWeather meteorologists say the storm is on a path that will take it close enough to Bermuda to brush the island nation with rain and gusty winds, while stirring a large swath of rough seas in the process.

The storm was once known as Agatha in the Pacific Ocean. If Agatha had remained intact it would have been the first storm ever to have crossed from the eastern Pacific to the Atlantic basin intact, National Hurricane Center's spokeswoman Maria Torres told the Orlando Sentinel. An Atlantic hurricane that survived the trip over Central America and entered the Pacific blue.

Advertisement

Alex formed amid a cluster of disturbed weather that AccuWeather's expert team of meteorologists have been tracking since early last week. The disturbance moved inland as a tropical rainstorm in Florida on Saturday, giving the Sunshine State its first encounter with tropical weather and creating flooding chaos in Miami.

Advertisement

In its 8 a.m. advisorary, the National Hurricane Center said Alex was about 635 miles west-southwest of Bermuda, and was traveling northeast at 22 mph with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

RELATED Tropical system dumps heavy rain on Florida causing dangerous flooding

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Bermuda.

Adam Douty, a senior meteorologist at AccuWeather who frequently issues tropical outlooks for the Atlantic Ocean, said that lessening wind shear allowed the rainstorm to organize into Tropical Storm Alex after it crossed Florida.

Strong wind shear kept the system from becoming a full-fledged tropical storm before moving onshore Saturday morning, despite 40-mph winds within the center, which is within tropical storm criteria (maximum sustained winds 39-74 mph. AccuWeather meteorologists had been warning all week that even if the system failed to garner a name by the time it reached Florida, it would still bring life-threatening flooding to South Florida.

RELATED Heat wave to bring 100-degree temperatures to Texas

Seas will be stirred across the southwestern Atlantic Ocean as Alex zips along to the northeast through Monday, leading to dangerous surf and stronger, more frequent rip currents from the northwest Florida coast to Virginia's Tidewater region.

Minor beach erosion and coastal flooding can also occur, especially at high tide.

Alex's path will put it on a course that could take its center within a few hundred miles of Bermuda. As a result, a tropical storm warning has been issued for the island as of Sunday morning.

Advertisement

"While the center is expected to pass to the north of Bermuda Sunday night into Monday, it can bring gusty winds and periods of rain to the islands, though significant impacts are not expected," Douty said.

Forecasters expect a general inch or two of rain across Bermuda from Sunday night through Monday, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 3 inches.

Wind gusts of 40-60 mph, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 65 mph, are expected as the storm skirts by the islands during this timeframe.

Strict building codes enable the island to withstand a strong tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane with minimal impact and damage. In addition, the island nation captures and recycles rainwater since there are no natural reservoirs or springs, so any rain that does fall will be beneficial to the region. As a result, the system is rated a less than one on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in Bermuda.

As Alex continues to race northeastward into the North Atlantic, seas are expected to become less dangerous for boaters and bathers along the Eastern Seaboard of the United States and Bermuda heading into the middle of the week.

In the wake of this storm, no other budding tropical features have caught the eye of AccuWeather meteorologists over the coming week.

Advertisement

The Atlantic hurricane season officially began Wednesday.

Read More

Hurricane Agatha leaves at least 11 dead, 20 missing in southern Mexico

Latest Headlines

Washington Post adds editor's note to Amber Heard op-ed
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Washington Post adds editor's note to Amber Heard op-ed
June 4 (UPI) -- The Washington Post has added an editor's note to the op-ed written by actress Amber Heard at the center of the headline-making defamation trial between Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Ukrainian man charged with stabbing fellow Ukrainian for looking Russian in NYC
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Ukrainian man charged with stabbing fellow Ukrainian for looking Russian in NYC
June 4 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian immigrant has been charged for allegedly stabbing a fellow Ukrainian he wrongly thought was Russian at a karaoke bar in New York City.
Biden evacuated from Delaware beach house
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Biden evacuated from Delaware beach house
June 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, were evacuated from their beach house in Delaware on Saturday when a small plane entered the restricted air space above it.
Gerber baby Ann Turner Cook dies at 95
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Gerber baby Ann Turner Cook dies at 95
June 4 (UPI) -- Ann Turner Cook, the woman whose face has adorned billions of Gerber baby food products, has died. She was 95.
Abbott Nutrition reopens Michigan plant after its closure and recall sparked baby formula shortage
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Abbott Nutrition reopens Michigan plant after its closure and recall sparked baby formula shortage
June 4 (UPI) -- Abbott Nutrition's Michigan plant reopened Saturday after its closure and widespread recall in February due to alleged contamination issues sparked a baby formula shortage.
Heat wave to bring 100-degree temperatures to Texas
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Heat wave to bring 100-degree temperatures to Texas
Beginning Sunday, a northward shift in the jet stream will allow unseasonably hot air to push out of Mexico and seep across portions of the South Central states as well as the Four Corners region.
Suspect in LA police custody after 2 nurses, 1 doctor stabbed in hospital
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Suspect in LA police custody after 2 nurses, 1 doctor stabbed in hospital
June 4 (UPI) -- A suspect has been taken into custody after stabbing two nurses and a doctor at Encino Hospital in Los Angeles, police said.
Gunman kills former Wisconsin judge, targeted other officials
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Gunman kills former Wisconsin judge, targeted other officials
June 4 (UPI) -- A retired judge was killed in his Wisconsin home by a gunman who had also allegedly targeted other officials.
EPA boosts biofuel blending requirements amid skyrocketing gas prices
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
EPA boosts biofuel blending requirements amid skyrocketing gas prices
June 4 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has boosted biofuel blending requirements to the largest amount on record to support the renewable fuel alternative to oil amid skyrocketing gas prices.
Uvalde, Texas, school board takes no action on police chief
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Uvalde, Texas, school board takes no action on police chief
June 4 (UPI) -- The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board took no action Friday evening against its embattled police chief, Pete Arredondo, in a special board meeting.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Washington Post adds editor's note to Amber Heard op-ed
Washington Post adds editor's note to Amber Heard op-ed
Biden evacuated from Delaware beach house
Biden evacuated from Delaware beach house
Ukraine reclaims part of Severodonetsk taken by Russia
Ukraine reclaims part of Severodonetsk taken by Russia
Massive illegal rave disguised as 'model exhibition' shuts down British roads
Massive illegal rave disguised as 'model exhibition' shuts down British roads
Gerber baby Ann Turner Cook dies at 95
Gerber baby Ann Turner Cook dies at 95
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement