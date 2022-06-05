Advertisement
U.S. News
June 5, 2022 / 4:02 PM

Senate making progress on mass shooting response, sweeping gun reform unlikely

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Senate making progress on mass shooting response, sweeping gun reform unlikely
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said Sunday that lawmakers were progressing on talks for legislation to respond to multiple mass shootings with "modest but impactful" gun control proposals. File Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said Sunday that bipartisan negotiations on legislation in response to multiple mass shootings in recent weeks are progressing but may not include sweeping reform on gun laws.

Murphy told CNN's State of the Union Sunday that the Senate was "not going to do everything I want" but said that lawmakers were making progress toward "modest but impactful" gun control proposals.

Advertisement

"We're not going to put a piece of legislation on the table that's going to ban assault weapons, or we're not going to pass comprehensive background checks," he said. "But right now, people in this country want us to make progress. They just don't want the status quo to continue for another 30 years."

Murphy also said the lawmakers would not pass legislation that "compromises people's Second Amendment rights" and were instead focusing on strengthening background checks and supporting "red flag" laws that provide law enforcement the ability to temporarily confiscate firearms from people considered a threat to themselves or others.

Advertisement

"We're not going to do anything that compromises the ability of a law-abiding American to be able to buy a weapon," he said. "What we're talking about is trying to make sure that dangerous or potentially dangerous individuals don't have their hands on weapons."

He pointed to Florida's "red flag" law that raised the age to buy long guns, such as AR-15s, from 18 to 21, implemented a three-day waiting period for gun purchases, created a program to allow trained school staff to carry guns and provided $400 million for mental health and school security.

Toomey told CBS News' Face the Nation that he was particularly hopeful that the chamber would be able to pass an expansion of background checks, noting that he and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., had long pushed for such legislation.

RELATED Canadian PM Justin Trudeau introduces bill to freeze handgun sales, imports

"We all agree that violent criminals and deranged, dangerously mentally ill people shouldn't have firearms," he said. "So we need a mechanism to increase the likelihood that will identify such a person and prevent them from buying a gun legally anyway."

Murphy said he has "never been part of negotiations as serious as these, noting GOP support.

"There are more Republicans at the table talking about changing our gun laws and investing in mental health than at any time since Sandy Hook," he said.

Advertisement

Murphy added that he is "sober minded" about the chances of passing legislation, citing "many failed negotiations in the past."

"I think the possibility of success is better than ever before. But I think the consequences of failure for our entire democracy are more significant than ever," he said.

Toomey said it was his hope that negotiators would be able to produce a deal that could draw significant support.

"My hope is we'll get at least half the Republican conference," he said. "You know that should be the goal here."

In the House, a group of 21 Democratic lawmakers led by Reps. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., and Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., sent a letter to chamber leadership on Thursday urging them to break up a gun control package into eight individual bills to garner Republican support.

President Joe Biden has repeatedly urged Congress to pass gun legislation in the wake of mass shootings at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y., and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Thursday stating that the push "isn't about taking away anyone's rights, it's about protecting children, it's about protecting families."

Read More

Rep. Chris Jacobs ends re-election bid after backlash over gun stance National Rifle Association board re-elects longtime CEO Wayne LaPierre

Latest Headlines

Rounds of stormy weather set to strike central, eastern U.S. this week
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rounds of stormy weather set to strike central, eastern U.S. this week
AccuWeather forecasters say a change is on the way in the centreal and eastern United States as rain, thunderstorms and a surge in humidity are set to make for an unsettled first half of the week. I
At least 3 dead, 17 injured in shooting near Tennessee bar
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
At least 3 dead, 17 injured in shooting near Tennessee bar
June 5 (UPI) -- At least three people were killed and 17 were injured after a shooting near a bar in Chattanooga, Tenn., early Sunday morning.
Philadelphia shooting leaves 3 dead, 11 injured
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Philadelphia shooting leaves 3 dead, 11 injured
June 5 (UPI) -- A mass shooting in Philadelphia late Saturday night left three people dead and at least 11 other people injured, police said.
Tropical Storm Alex to stir rough seas along East Coast on path toward Bermuda
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Tropical Storm Alex to stir rough seas along East Coast on path toward Bermuda
June 5 (UPI) -- The first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is here. Tropical Storm Alex formed off the southeast coast of Florida on Saturday night, and is headed near Bermuda.
Washington Post adds editor's note to Amber Heard op-ed
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Washington Post adds editor's note to Amber Heard op-ed
June 4 (UPI) -- The Washington Post has added an editor's note to the op-ed written by actress Amber Heard at the center of the headline-making defamation trial between Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Ukrainian man charged with stabbing fellow Ukrainian for looking Russian in NYC
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Ukrainian man charged with stabbing fellow Ukrainian for looking Russian in NYC
June 4 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian immigrant has been charged for allegedly stabbing a fellow Ukrainian he wrongly thought was Russian at a karaoke bar in New York City.
Biden evacuated from Delaware beach house
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Biden evacuated from Delaware beach house
June 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, were evacuated from their beach house in Delaware on Saturday when a small plane entered the restricted air space above it.
Gerber baby Ann Turner Cook dies at 95
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Gerber baby Ann Turner Cook dies at 95
June 4 (UPI) -- Ann Turner Cook, the woman whose face has adorned billions of Gerber baby food products, has died. She was 95.
Abbott Nutrition reopens Michigan plant amid baby formula shortage
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Abbott Nutrition reopens Michigan plant amid baby formula shortage
June 4 (UPI) -- Abbott Nutrition's Michigan plant reopened Saturday after its closure and widespread recall in February due to alleged contamination issues sparked a baby formula shortage.
Heat wave to bring 100-degree temperatures to Texas
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Heat wave to bring 100-degree temperatures to Texas
Beginning Sunday, a northward shift in the jet stream will allow unseasonably hot air to push out of Mexico and seep across portions of the South Central states as well as the Four Corners region.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden evacuated from Delaware beach house
Biden evacuated from Delaware beach house
Washington Post adds editor's note to Amber Heard op-ed
Washington Post adds editor's note to Amber Heard op-ed
Massive illegal rave disguised as 'model exhibition' shuts down British roads
Massive illegal rave disguised as 'model exhibition' shuts down British roads
Gerber baby Ann Turner Cook dies at 95
Gerber baby Ann Turner Cook dies at 95
Putin warns Russia will strike if West supplies Ukraine with longer-range missiles
Putin warns Russia will strike if West supplies Ukraine with longer-range missiles
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement