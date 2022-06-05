Rounds of stormy weather set to strike central, eastern U.S. this week

While thunderstorms have been lurking across much of the Plains for several days, the northeastern United States has enjoyed a stretch of calm and dry weather, complete with low humidity and seasonable late-spring temperatures over the weekend. But AccuWeather forecasters say a change is on the way, as rain, thunderstorms and a surge in humidity are set to make for an unsettled first half of the week. In the Plains, some storms may even turn severe. Intense storms have already been ongoing across the Plains. On Saturday, the Storm Prediction Center received nearly 40 reports of severe weather, including two tornadoes near the Colorado/Kansas state line. In Curtis, Neb., hail as large as baseballs was reported. Early Sunday morning, a line of strong storms tracked across Kansas, bringing heavy rain and frequent lightning to Wichita, Kansas. Advertisement

To end the weekend, severe storms are set to continue across a swath of the Heartland, stretching from Colorado to Nebraska. Storms may even be more widespread than the day prior, potentially forming an intense squall line that moves eastward across the area well into Sunday night.

Wichita will once again be threatened by severe storms, along with cities such as North Platte, Neb., Topeka, Kan., and Tulsa, Okla.

Hail, possibly the size of golf balls or larger, will be a primary hazard alongside damaging winds, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax&trade of 90 mph. A few isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

The threat will continue over many of the same areas on Monday, forming just east of the Rockies and moving eastward during the evening and nighttime hours a common setup during early June. While storms may not be as widespread as on Sunday, the same hazards can be expected.

"Many of the severe storms early this week will occur at night, increasing the danger they pose," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Michael LeSeney said.

On both days, severe storms will be especially hazardous to travelers on interstates such as 35, 70 and 80. Sudden bursts of wind can cause tractor-trailers and other high-profile vehicles to swerve and tip over. Large hail can also dent vehicles and crack windshields. Drivers should avoid stopping under overpasses to avoid a hailstorm, as this can clog roads and lead to accidents when combined with poor visibility.

There is the potential for Monday's storms to form into a fast-moving squall line overnight, which would push the threat of damaging winds farther east across Kansas.

These types of storms not only can bring dangerous winds and hail, but also torrential, beneficial rainfall. Nearly all of the western Plains are in some stage of drought according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, and these linear thunderstorm complexes account for a large portion of the rainfall seen in the Plains during the growing season. Many cities in the area have received less than half of their normal rainfall for the year.

While the frequent rainfall will be good news for the drought, the number of incidents of flash flooding may increase this week as a result of the repetitive thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, additional thunderstorms and pockets of rain will develop farther to the East. A front will slowly push eastward across the country, and when combined with a surge of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, this will allow for a swath of rain and storms to develop.

"A corridor of tropical moisture streaming out of the Gulf of Mexico into the Plains will expand eastward this week. That flow of Gulf air will provide the fuel for rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms," LeSeney explained.

To start the week, these showers and storms are likely to be centered over the Midwest and Ohio Valley. Residents in cities such as Chicago, Detroit and Cincinnati are likely to need the umbrella during this time, and outdoor activities may need to be reconsidered.

While thunderstorms are expected, these storms are unlikely to pose a major severe risk. While a storm or two may be on the stronger side and can bring gusty winds, storms are unlikely to reach severe criteria.

By Tuesday, storms will continue to progress eastward, becoming centered over the Northeast. Cities such as Baltimore, Md., Pittsburgh, Pa., and Buffalo, N.Y., will have their stretch of dry and pleasant weather come to a sudden end during the late-day and evening hours.

Much like farther west, any thunderstorms on Tuesday are unlikely to reach severe limits, and many locations will simply have rain as opposed to thunder and lightning. However, conditions may change rapidly as storms approach.

With the heaviest storms amid the pattern, some ponding of water and minor flooding cannot be ruled out entirely, especially in low-lying and poor drainage locations.

Aside from any rainfall, the uptick in humidity will be another notable aspect of this system. While the Midwest and Northeast have enjoyed dry and comfortable air as of late, the arrival of Gulf moisture will change things. The dew point temperature, a measure of how much moisture is in the atmosphere at a given time, may rise over 30 degrees Fahrenheit as the system approaches. While these values have generally been between 30 and 50 F as of late, dew points as high as 70 degrees will become more typical this week. Generally, dew point temperatures over 60 degrees are considered humid and uncomfortable.