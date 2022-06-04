Advertisement
June 4, 2022 / 2:59 PM

Suspect in LA police custody after 2 nurses, 1 doctor stabbed in hospital

By Sommer Brokaw
Suspect in LA police custody after 2 nurses, 1 doctor stabbed in hospital
Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton updates the media Friday evening on the stabbing that injured three two nurses and a doctor at Encino Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles. Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Police Department/Facebook

June 4 (UPI) -- A suspect has been taken into custody after stabbing two nurses and a doctor at Encino Hospital in Los Angeles, police said.

Police responded to a call regarding a suspect armed with a knife inside Encino Hospital Medical Center on Friday afternoon, Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said during a news conference.

Two nurses and a doctor were injured in the assault inside the hospital by the suspect, according to a police investigation.

All three victims were transferred to the Northridge Hospital, where one is in critical condition and two are in stable condition, Hamilton said.

Hamilton added that there was no danger to the community because the suspect was contained inside the hospital, and patients were "removed outside of the danger zone."

Shortly after 8 p.m., an ambulance with police was seen transporting a man from Encino Hospital to another hospital, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported.

The Los Angeles Police Department later confirmed to Fox 11 that it was the stabbing suspect who was being taken to the hospital and he will be in police custody.

The suspect has had previous record of resisting arrest and battery on a police officer, according to Hamilton.

So far, it's not known if the suspect had any previous relationship with the victims.

In a separate attack, on Wednesday, in Tulsa, Okla., a shooter killed a doctor who performed back surgery on him after blaming him for continuing pain, Tulsa police Chief Wendell Franklin said in a news conference Thursday. The gunman, who had an AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle, also killed three other people at the Tulsa hospital.

He was motivated to kill "anyone else who got in his way," Franklin said.

