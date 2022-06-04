Advertisement
June 4, 2022 / 9:56 AM

Tropical system dumps heavy rain on Florida causing dangerous flooding

By Danielle Haynes

June 4 (UPI) -- A storm that's forecast to become the first named tropical system of the Atlantic hurricane season has dumped heavy rain on South Florida, causing dangerous flash flooding in Miami on Saturday.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for parts of Miami-Dade County after the storm dumped some 9.73 inches on Miami over 72 hours.

The city typically receives an average of 10.51 inches of rainfall over the entire month of June. The cities of Biscayne Park and Key Largo received 11.61 inches and 11 inches of rain, respectively.

WPLG-TV in Miami reported that the high water levels stalled and stranded vehicles in the Miami region. The city of Miami encouraged residents to remain home during the inclement weather.

AccuWeather forecasters said South Florida residents could expect relief from the rain in the late morning as a break in the storms moves through the area. Another round of storms, though, were expected later in the day.

The storms are part of a tropical cyclone system that's expected to strengthen to tropical storm strength sometime Saturday. If it does, it'll be the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season -- Alex.

The system began as the eastern Pacific Ocean's first storm of the season last week -- Tropical Storm Agatha.

