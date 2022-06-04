Biden evacuated from Delaware beach house

June 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, were evacuated from their beach house in Delaware on Saturday when a small plane entered the restricted air space above it.

The plane flew over the town of Rehoboth Beach "after mistakenly entering a secured area," according to a statement from Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

"The aircraft was immediately escorted out of the restricted air space," Guglielmi said.

Local resident Susan Lillard told CBS News that she saw two military jets scrambling over the town after a small white plane had flown over the beach house.

"Preliminary investigation reveals the pilot was not on the proper radio channel, was not following the NOTAMS (Notice to Airmen) that had been filed and was not following published flight guidance," Guglielmi said.

"The United States Secret Service will be interviewing the pilot."

The president was taken by his motorcade to the Rehoboth Fire Station and his SUV entered the building as Secret Service cleared the area, CBS News reported.

Rehoboth Beach Fire Chief Chuck Snyder told Bo Erickson, the White House reporter for CBS News, that his department has had drills with Secret Service to evacuate Biden to this fire station in the case of an emergency.

CNN reported that the Bidens are spending the weekend in Rehoboth Beach to celebrate Jill Biden's birthday, which was Friday.