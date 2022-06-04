Advertisement
U.S. News
June 4, 2022 / 6:20 PM

Biden evacuated from Delaware beach house

By Adam Schrader

June 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, were evacuated from their beach house in Delaware on Saturday when a small plane entered the restricted air space above it.

The plane flew over the town of Rehoboth Beach "after mistakenly entering a secured area," according to a statement from Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

"The aircraft was immediately escorted out of the restricted air space," Guglielmi said.

Local resident Susan Lillard told CBS News that she saw two military jets scrambling over the town after a small white plane had flown over the beach house.

"Preliminary investigation reveals the pilot was not on the proper radio channel, was not following the NOTAMS (Notice to Airmen) that had been filed and was not following published flight guidance," Guglielmi said.

"The United States Secret Service will be interviewing the pilot."

The president was taken by his motorcade to the Rehoboth Fire Station and his SUV entered the building as Secret Service cleared the area, CBS News reported.

Rehoboth Beach Fire Chief Chuck Snyder told Bo Erickson, the White House reporter for CBS News, that his department has had drills with Secret Service to evacuate Biden to this fire station in the case of an emergency.

CNN reported that the Bidens are spending the weekend in Rehoboth Beach to celebrate Jill Biden's birthday, which was Friday.

Harris touts economic gains, calls for gun laws at mayors' conference

Latest Headlines

Gerber baby Ann Turner Cook dies at 95
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Gerber baby Ann Turner Cook dies at 95
June 4 (UPI) -- Ann Turner Cook, the woman whose face has adorned billions of Gerber baby food products, has died. She was 95.
Abbott Nutrition reopens Michigan plant after its closure and recall sparked baby formula shortage
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Abbott Nutrition reopens Michigan plant after its closure and recall sparked baby formula shortage
June 4 (UPI) -- Abbott Nutrition's Michigan plant reopened Saturday after its closure and widespread recall in February due to alleged contamination issues sparked a baby formula shortage.
Heat wave to bring 100-degree temperatures to Texas
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Heat wave to bring 100-degree temperatures to Texas
Beginning Sunday, a northward shift in the jet stream will allow unseasonably hot air to push out of Mexico and seep across portions of the South Central states as well as the Four Corners region.
Suspect in LA police custody after 2 nurses, 1 doctor stabbed in hospital
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Suspect in LA police custody after 2 nurses, 1 doctor stabbed in hospital
June 4 (UPI) -- A suspect has been taken into custody after stabbing two nurses and a doctor at Encino Hospital in Los Angeles, police said.
Gunman kills former Wisconsin judge, targeted other officials
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Gunman kills former Wisconsin judge, targeted other officials
June 4 (UPI) -- A retired judge was killed in his Wisconsin home by a gunman who had also allegedly targeted other officials.
EPA boosts biofuel blending requirements amid skyrocketing gas prices
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
EPA boosts biofuel blending requirements amid skyrocketing gas prices
June 4 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has boosted biofuel blending requirements to the largest amount on record to support the renewable fuel alternative to oil amid skyrocketing gas prices.
Uvalde, Texas, school board takes no action on police chief
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Uvalde, Texas, school board takes no action on police chief
June 4 (UPI) -- The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board took no action Friday evening against its embattled police chief, Pete Arredondo, in a special board meeting.
Tropical system dumps heavy rain on Florida causing dangerous flooding
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Tropical system dumps heavy rain on Florida causing dangerous flooding
June 4 (UPI) -- A storm that's forecast to become the first named tropical system of the Atlantic hurricane season has dumped heavy rain on South Florida, causing dangerous flash flooding in Miami on Saturday.
Fauci blasts 'conspiracy theories' in NYC graduation speech
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Fauci blasts 'conspiracy theories' in NYC graduation speech
June 4 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, blasted "radical fringe groups" for "conspiracy theories" in his keynote speech to students graduating from a college in New York City on Friday.
Dr. Oz wins GOP primary for Senate seat after Dave McCormick concedes
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Dr. Oz wins GOP primary for Senate seat after Dave McCormick concedes
June 3 (UPI) -- Dr. Mehmet Oz, the TV personality endorsed by former President Donald Trump, officially won the Republican primary on Friday in his race for the U.S. Senate after businessman Dave McCormick conceded.
