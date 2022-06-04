Advertisement
U.S. News
June 4, 2022 / 5:29 PM

Abbott Nutrition reopens Michigan plant after its closure and recall sparked baby formula shortage

By Sommer Brokaw
1/3
President Joe Biden meets virtually Wednesday with administration officials and major infant formula manufacturers to discuss efforts to accelerate infant formula production and ramp up imports of formula through Operation Fly Formula, at the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- Abbott Nutrition's Michigan plant reopened Saturday after its closure for months and a recall over contamination issues sparked a nationwide baby formula shortage.

The company said in a statement it was resuming production at the Sturgis, Mich., facility "after meeting initial requirements agreed to with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as part of the consent decree entered into on May 16."

The Sturgis factory produced most of the country's supply of powdered Similac and specialty formulas, according to The Washington Post, which severely affected infant formula supply.

Abbott plans to resume production of EleCare and other specialty and metabolic formulas to release to consumers by about June 20, and is also working hard to resume production of Similac and other formulas, according to its statement.

RELATED Biden gets infant formula shortage update, announces new formula flight

"We understand the urgent need for formula and our top priority is getting high-quality, safe formula into the hands of families across America," the company statement said.

"We will ramp production as quickly as we can while meeting all requirements. We're committed to safety and quality and will do everything we can to re-earn the trust parents, caregivers and health providers have placed in us for 130 years."

The FDA inspected the plant in February after receiving complaints that two babies fell ill and were hospitalized, including one in Minnesota, and one in Texas, and two other babies in Ohio were hospitalized and died after consuming formula from the Sturgis facility that was contaminated.

RELATED Operation Fly Formula: Australian goat milk to replenish baby formula

Abbott told the Washington Post there is no clear evidence the contamination came from its factory.

Cronobacter bacteria were the source of the four infant infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and FDA investigations. Officials said that formula could become contaminated in the plant, in a home or elsewhere after a container is opened.

The FDA confirmed the presence of Cronobacter (sakazakii) bacteria in two finished Similac products, one in September 2019, and one in June 2020, and in five environmental samples collected during inspection of areas of powdered infant formula production, according to an inspection report from March of this year.

RELATED Biden meets with manufacturers, retailers to address infant formula shortage

The report noted a lack of measures to prevent contamination of the infant formula.

Some other issues in the report included water leaks, moisture and condensation in dry powdered infant formula production areas, and an unnamed employee passing by a shoe spray station and failing to spray the soles of their shoes.

The inspection followed another report back in September, where the FDA found Abbott's Sturgis plant "did not maintain a building used in the manufacture, processing, packing or holding of infant formula in clean and sanitary condition."

"While there are actions we need to take to address the FDA observations, it is important to note that no Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella was found in any of our testing of products distributed to consumers," Abbott said in a statement in March.

"Additionally, the unique genetic makeup of the Cronobacter sakazakii microbes found in non-product contact areas at the Sturgis facility did not match the Cronobacter sakazakii microbes from the reported cases. This follows the FDA's removal of the Salmonella case from its investigation earlier this month."

Latest Headlines

Gerber baby Ann Turner Cook dies at 95
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
Gerber baby Ann Turner Cook dies at 95
June 4 (UPI) -- Ann Turner Cook, the woman whose face has adorned billions of Gerber baby food products, has died. She was 95.
Heat wave to bring 100-degree temperatures to Texas
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Heat wave to bring 100-degree temperatures to Texas
Beginning Sunday, a northward shift in the jet stream will allow unseasonably hot air to push out of Mexico and seep across portions of the South Central states as well as the Four Corners region.
Suspect in LA police custody after 2 nurses, 1 doctor stabbed in hospital
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Suspect in LA police custody after 2 nurses, 1 doctor stabbed in hospital
June 4 (UPI) -- A suspect has been taken into custody after stabbing two nurses and a doctor at Encino Hospital in Los Angeles, police said.
Gunman kills former Wisconsin judge, targeted other officials
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Gunman kills former Wisconsin judge, targeted other officials
June 4 (UPI) -- A retired judge was killed in his Wisconsin home by a gunman who had also allegedly targeted other officials.
EPA boosts biofuel blending requirements amid skyrocketing gas prices
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
EPA boosts biofuel blending requirements amid skyrocketing gas prices
June 4 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has boosted biofuel blending requirements to the largest amount on record to support the renewable fuel alternative to oil amid skyrocketing gas prices.
Uvalde, Texas, school board takes no action on police chief
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Uvalde, Texas, school board takes no action on police chief
June 4 (UPI) -- The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board took no action Friday evening against its embattled police chief, Pete Arredondo, in a special board meeting.
Tropical system dumps heavy rain on Florida causing dangerous flooding
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Tropical system dumps heavy rain on Florida causing dangerous flooding
June 4 (UPI) -- A storm that's forecast to become the first named tropical system of the Atlantic hurricane season has dumped heavy rain on South Florida, causing dangerous flash flooding in Miami on Saturday.
Fauci blasts 'conspiracy theories' in NYC graduation speech
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Fauci blasts 'conspiracy theories' in NYC graduation speech
June 4 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, blasted "radical fringe groups" for "conspiracy theories" in his keynote speech to students graduating from a college in New York City on Friday.
Dr. Oz wins GOP primary for Senate seat after Dave McCormick concedes
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Dr. Oz wins GOP primary for Senate seat after Dave McCormick concedes
June 3 (UPI) -- Dr. Mehmet Oz, the TV personality endorsed by former President Donald Trump, officially won the Republican primary on Friday in his race for the U.S. Senate after businessman Dave McCormick conceded.
Rep. Chris Jacobs ends re-election bid after backlash over gun stance
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Rep. Chris Jacobs ends re-election bid after backlash over gun stance
June 3 (UPI) -- Rep. Chris Jacobs announced Friday he will not seek re-election after backlash from fellow Republicans for expressing support of gun control measures in the wake of recent mass shootings.
