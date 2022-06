Vice President Kamala Harris is pictured Thursday announcing the plan to cancel all remaining federal student loans for borrowers who attended Corinthian Colleges. On Friday, Harris will speak to the U.S. Conference of Mayors on the economy and inflation. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Vice-President Kamala Harris will speak Friday at the U.S. Conference of Mayors annual meeting in Reno, Nevada. Harris' speech is expected to focus on the economy and inflation. The Vice-President's speech will be live-streamed at 12:45 PM PDT. Advertisement

Inflation has risen in the U.S. 8.5% over the past year, the quickest pace in 40 years. Energy prices are up 32% over last year, according to the Labor Department.

The nation's mayors have a wide ranging agenda dealing with a variety of urban issues. These issues include public safety, the implementation of resources included in the American Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act, climate change, affordable housing, and economic mobility.

On Thursday, the U.S. Conference of Mayors reissued a letter from August 2019 calling on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-K.Y., to take swift action and pass two bills to address the toll that gun violence has taken on Americans across the country.

The mayors want to see the Senate pass the Bipartisan Background Check Act and the Enhanced Background Check Act.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors is a non-partisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. Policy positions are adopted at the annual conference and are communicated to the President and Congress.