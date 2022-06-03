Country Music Association says no confederate flags allowed at its festival

1/3

Country music stars gather onstage to perform at the 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards in 2019. The CMA is banning "confederate flag imagery of any kind" at its June 9-12, 2022 music festival. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- The Country Music Association has added confederate flags to its list of banned items at the four-day CMA music festival June 9-12. The CMA web site lists "confederate flag imagery of any kind" as prohibited items. Advertisement

"This year's CMA Fest is our first major fan-facing event in nearly three years. We have always had policies in place that protect the safety of our fans and ban discrimination, but we felt it was important to further refine our language to explicitly outline what will and will not be tolerated," said a statement from the Country Music Association provided Wednesday to the Tennessean.

The CMA said confederate flag imagery won't be allowed because its event policy states "any behavior that causes one of our attendees to fear for their personal safety will not be tolerated, and that is inclusive of any displays of the Confederate flag."

The June 9-12 CMA festival is the first held since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

NASCAR banned confederate flags in 2020 two days after driver Bubba Wallace called on them to do it.

The NASCAR statement at the time reflects essentially what CMA is saying. NASCAR said allowing the confederate flag runs contrary to the commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans.