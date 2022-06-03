Trending
June 3, 2022 / 11:08 AM

Country Music Association says no confederate flags allowed at its festival

By Doug Cunningham
Country music stars gather onstage to perform at the 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards in 2019. The CMA is banning "confederate flag imagery of any kind" at its June 9-12, 2022 music festival. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- The Country Music Association has added confederate flags to its list of banned items at the four-day CMA music festival June 9-12.

The CMA web site lists "confederate flag imagery of any kind" as prohibited items.

"This year's CMA Fest is our first major fan-facing event in nearly three years. We have always had policies in place that protect the safety of our fans and ban discrimination, but we felt it was important to further refine our language to explicitly outline what will and will not be tolerated," said a statement from the Country Music Association provided Wednesday to the Tennessean.

The CMA said confederate flag imagery won't be allowed because its event policy states "any behavior that causes one of our attendees to fear for their personal safety will not be tolerated, and that is inclusive of any displays of the Confederate flag."

The June 9-12 CMA festival is the first held since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

NASCAR banned confederate flags in 2020 two days after driver Bubba Wallace called on them to do it.

The NASCAR statement at the time reflects essentially what CMA is saying. NASCAR said allowing the confederate flag runs contrary to the commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans.

Panel named to explore removal of Confederate names from U.S. bases NASCAR bans Confederate flags from all events Commandant explains end to Confederate flag displays by Marine Corps

Latest Headlines

Coal pile collapse kills two men at Colorado power plant
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Coal pile collapse kills two men at Colorado power plant
June 3 (UPI) -- Two men died after getting trapped under a pile of coal Thursday at Xcel Energy's Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo, Colo.
South Florida under tropical storm warning, heavy rain expected through Saturday
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
South Florida under tropical storm warning, heavy rain expected through Saturday
June 3 (UPI) -- A tropical storm is expected to bring heavy rains Friday to much of southern and central Florida, including the Florida Keys, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Report: Economy adds 390,000 jobs in May, beats Wall Street predictions
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Report: Economy adds 390,000 jobs in May, beats Wall Street predictions
June 3 (UPI) -- Led by gains in leisure and hospitality, nonfarm payroll employment increased by 390,000 in May, off from last year's figures, according to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday.
Watch Live: VP Kamala Harris speaks at U.S. Conference of Mayors on economy, inflation
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Watch Live: VP Kamala Harris speaks at U.S. Conference of Mayors on economy, inflation
June 3 (UPI) -- Vice-President Kamala Harris will speak Friday at the U.S. Conference of Mayors annual meeting in Reno, Nevada. Harris' speech is expected to focus on the economy and inflation.
Report: Harvard University holds 7,000 Native American remains, 19 possible slaves
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Report: Harvard University holds 7,000 Native American remains, 19 possible slaves
June 3 (UPI) -- Harvard University possesses human remains of 19 people who were likely enslaved and nearly 7,000 Native Americans and has been urged to turn over the remains to descendants, the institution's draft report said.
Police kill escaped Texas inmate in shootout, ending monthlong manhunt
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Police kill escaped Texas inmate in shootout, ending monthlong manhunt
June 3 (UPI) -- Authorities said late Thursday that an escaped Texas inmate who has led law enforcement on a nearly monthlong manhunt has been killed by police in a shootout.
3 killed, including gunman, in shooting at Iowa church
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
3 killed, including gunman, in shooting at Iowa church
June 3 (UPI) -- A man shot and killed two people before turning the weapon on himself Thursday night in the parking lot of an Iowa church, officials and police said.
New York strengthens gun laws, protections for abortion and election rights
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
New York strengthens gun laws, protections for abortion and election rights
June 2 (UPI) -- Democratic lawmakers in New York have passed a slew of bills to strengthen gun laws and protections for abortion and election rights in the state.
14-year-old Harini Logan wins Scripps National Spelling Bee after first-ever spell-off
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
14-year-old Harini Logan wins Scripps National Spelling Bee after first-ever spell-off
June 2 (UPI) -- Texas' 14-year-old Harini Logan won the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night in a historic spell-off.
House to probe Saudi investment in Jared Kushner's private equity firm
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
House to probe Saudi investment in Jared Kushner's private equity firm
June 2 (UPI) -- House oversight and reform committee said Thursday it will investigate Jared Kushner informing him the committee would investigate the Saudi Public Investment Fund's $2 billion investment in his firm Affinity.
